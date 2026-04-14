Big Ten Rankings Reveal One Major Truth For Oregon Ducks

The Big Ten Conference hierarchy is taking shape for 2026 with power rankings during spring football practices.

There are two big takeaways and one truth the Ducks cannot ignore from ESPN's SP+ ratings. First, Oregon is no longer chasing respect in the Big Ten. The No. 2 ranked Ducks are expected to define it.

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Secondly, the Big Ten is not a two-team conference anymore with Ohio State and Michigan consistently reigning, instead, it's a national power cluster with real, scary depth.

And the truth the Ducks cannot ignore? The Ducks face six of the Big Ten’s top-10 teams, in a schedule that leaves little margin for error.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Spring Rankings, per ESPN SP+

Ohio State (1)

Oregon (2)

Indiana (5)

USC (13)

Michigan (14)

Penn State (17)

Washington (21)

Iowa (22)

Illinois (33)

Nebraska (37)

Minnesota (45)

UCLA (46)

Northwestern (49)

Maryland (55)

Wisconsin (61)

Rutgers (62)

Michigan State (67)

Purdue (82)

National rankings in parentheses. These ratings are based on the following factors: returning production, recent history, recent recruiting and coaching change effects.

Diving into what these ratings indicate for 2026, as Ducks fans fly high dreaming of Oregon's first ever National Championship...

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith listens to questions during the Cotton Bowl Media Day at AT&T Stadium in Dallas prior to the College Football Playoff matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 29, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite Ohio State losing possibly 11+ players to the 2026 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes are expected to reload under coach Ryan Day. The Ducks travel to face the Buckeyes in Columbus on Nov. 7 in a head-to-head matchup that likely will have massive implications on the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff race.

Oregon, which has finished eight of its 15 spring football practices, is thriving in conference realignment. Winning the conference in 2024 and reaching a CFP semifinal in 2025 wasn’t just luck. This ranking reinforces that Oregon’s move to the Big Ten has accelerated, not slowed, its trajectory.

Of course, a major reason for the Ducks' No. 2 rating is their returning players, headlined by quarterback Dante Moore. Moore elected to return to the Oregon football program despite being the projected No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and is an undeniable talent.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene instead of taking his talents to the pros. Defensively, the Ducks had their starting defensive line return despite high draft stocks in A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Which top-rated teams do the Ducks play in 2026?

Oregon's 2026 football schedule is anything but a walk in the park. The Ducks play six of the top-10 rated Big Ten teams on this list, three of which are road games.

Oregon’s road game at Ohio State Buckeyes football grabs the spotlight, but it’s only part of a brutal run against the Big Ten’s top 10.

SEPT. 26: A road trip to face the USC Trojans football adds another layer of difficulty. USC’s offensive firepower and familiar West Coast ties make this a high-stakes, high-energy matchup. Winning in that environment would be a statement for Oregon’s national credibility in an early-season setting.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

OCT. 17: The Ducks host the sneaky-good Nebraska Cornhuskers, a program looking to climb back into contention. Nebraska’s unpredictability makes it a dangerous opponent, even if it sits lower in the rankings. An added storyline will be quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred to Oregon after starting at Nebraska for two seasons.

OCT: 24: Oregon will also travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini football. Illinois brings a physical, disciplined approach that can create problems, especially at home. It’s the kind of game that can quietly impact conference standings.

NOV. 7: Ducks at the horseshoe vs. coach Ryan Day, quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith... enough said.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight ends coach Keenan Bailey celebrates with tight end Bennett Christian (85), wide receiver Brennen Schramm (34) and wide receiver Nolan Baudo (23) following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NOV. 14: Brutal timing to go back-to-back with these matchups. Hosting the Michigan Wolverines football brings a classic Big Ten challenge to Autzen Stadium. Michigan’s physical style will test Oregon in the trenches and push its roster depth.

NOV. 28: The rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies football remains one of the most emotional games on the schedule. Regardless of rankings, this game often comes down to execution and intensity. With Big Ten stakes now attached, the pressure only increases.

Of course, every game is important but it's clear that the Big Ten is a great measuring stick for Oregon. Every win is valuable as the Ducks will be stress-tested weekly. But as the saying goes: You have to beat the best to be the best.

The positive side is, this schedule could actually help Oregon more than hurt it. Even with a loss or two, beating multiple top teams would strengthen their résumé compared to teams with easier paths.

Lanning is entering his fifth season in Eugene with an exciting roster and task ahead. The next chance for Ducks fans to watch Oregon football comes on April 25 at the annual spring game in Autzen Stadium. Admission is free.

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