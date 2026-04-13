Dylan Raiola’s Connection With His Brother Has Oregon Buzzing
In this story:
It's a family affair in Eugene... and the on-field connection already looks strong.
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola transferred from Big Ten foe Nebraska this offseason. With that decision came a bonus domino: his brother, Dayton Raiola, committed to the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.
Dayton also played quarterback at the high school level, but is now a tight end at Oregon and is wearing jersey No. 81.
The Ducks are eight practices into spring football, and the Raiola brothers are already turning heads on offense.
Dylan Raiola and Dayton Raiola Connection
In a video posted by the Oregon Football Instagram account, Dylan connected with Dayton for a touchdown and the two celebrated in the end zone. It's an early sign of a quarterback in Dylan that is already comfortable in the Ducks system, highlighted by a built-in connection that could fast-track production.
Of course, it's just a sneak peek that doesn't warrant massive overreactions but... It's also a glimpse into the future. If the freshman Dayton develops quickly, the Ducks suddenly have a quarterback-receiver duo with rare natural sync for the 2027 season, with Dylan in position to lead the offense.
For Ducks fans this is a fun reminder of the excitement in 2023 of cheering on two other brothers in form Duck quarterback Bo Nix and receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson was Nix's go-to target as he broke the Oregon single-season record for receptions with 86 while racking up 1,182 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Nix earned a trip to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist and became a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
If the Raiola brothers can emulate the same type of production, the sky is the limit for the Ducks offense.
Dayton was a two-year starter at Georgia's Buford High School and was previously committed to Nebraska. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete ranked as a three-star, the No. 128 athlete and No. 1860 player nationally in the 2026 class, per 247 Sports Composite.
Dylan is now fully recovered from injury. While Raiola’s arm talent has long been well-documented, it’s his football IQ that is helping him command Oregon’s high-volume offense that is standing out to coaches within the program.
"Dylan's progressed well. Through the winter months, we were still kind of nursing that injury. Now he's full go. He is beyond cerebral. I've known him for a little bit. I've known his family for a little bit, and I always knew he was smart, but he has really impressed me with his football knowledge. I think because of that, he's been able to pick up this offense at a very quick rate," Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai said of Raiola.
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound quarterback has two full seasons of eligibility left. He represents a rare succession plan after starter Dante Moore likely goes to the NFL in 2027. Raiola is expected by many to redshirt the 2026 season, which allows him the opportunity to build chemistry with his teammates before earning a potential starting role in 2027.
Last season at Nebraska, Raiola played in nine games before suffering a season-ending broken fibula in Nebraska’s 21-17 home loss to the USC Trojans. Before his season ended, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2025 for the Cornhuskers.
The first chance Oregon fans will have to see both Raiola brothers in an Oregon uniform comes during the Ducks' annual spring game on April 25 in Autzen Stadium. Admission is free.
Oregon Ducks Family Ties
Beyond the Nix-Johnson family tie, there are several other family connections within the Oregon Ducks program.
Oregon defensive back Cruz Rushing and outside linebacker Elijah Rushing bring a brotherly bond to the field, while outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is the son of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.
Along the offensive line, center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu follows in the footsteps of his older brother, former Duck Faaope Laloulu. The family ties extend even further with quarterback Akili Smith Jr., the son of former Oregon standout Akili Smith, who starred in the late 1990s and was selected No. 3 overall in the 1999 NFL Draft.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.Follow BriAmaranthus