Biggest Flip Risks in Oregon Ducks' 2026 Recruiting Class
Coach Dan Lanning and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks have set an elite standard in Eugene that has attracted top ranked recruits from high school and the transfer portal. But with the final two months of recruitment for the class of 2026 closing in the Ducks' could have to be heavily involved in retaining players from flipping.
Most notable recruits that could potentially flip away from Oregon are five-star edge rusher Anthony "Tank" Jones, and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Both have taken visits to other schools while verbally committed to the Ducks'
Ducks' Can't-Lose Recruits
Oregon has earned itself a top 10 ranked recruitment class in nation for the class of 2026, being ranked No. 7 by 247Sports -- a loss of one of it's three five-star recruits could be detrimental to it's image with recruiting.
Iheanacho is regarded as the 13th-best recruit in the class of 2026 according to ESPN's top 300 list, but after committing to Oregon on July 3, he visited LSU during the season.
Jones committed on July 31, but he has since visited Miami and coach Mario Cristobal to experience a game day with the Hurricanes. As one of the newer Oregon commits, is there cause for concern around Jones?
Lanning used the week 6 bye week to fly out and visit Jones in Mobile, Alabama on Oct. 3 which shows that despite Oregon being in the middle of the season, the future is always a focus, and recruitment never stops.
The Ducks' have spent on recruits and transfers in years past, and the ability to bring high profile players is what has propelled not only the image but success of Oregon.
Can't Be Cheap
Ahead of Oregon's matchup against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, it's coach at the time, Mike Gundy, made a comment about the disparity in amount spent between the two programs on it's rosters.
But Lanning kept simple eluding to the fact that team's have to spend high amounts of money to compete at a high level.
“If you want to be a top 10 team in college football, you better be invested in winning and we spend to win,” Lanning said. "I want to be a team that’s competing at the highest level and we’re really fortunate to be in that situation."
It isn't the easiest task to persuade a recruit away from a location like Miami or Texas to Eugene, but Lanning and company have proven that the investment towards winning is bearing fruit.
In order to retain its current verbal recruits that are on the fence, and could possibly flip, Lanning and his staff must articulate the opportunity that is available at Oregon aside from the financials. Players like wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and running back Dierre Hill Jr. have proved that talented and hardworking freshman can make an immediate impact in Lanning's system.