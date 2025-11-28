Biggest Injury Questions for Oregon Before Regular Season Finale vs. Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are one win away from the College Football Playoff, but the Washington Huskies stand in their way as the Ducks travel to Seattle, Washington, for rivalry week. What are the biggest injury questions for Oregon entering week 14?
Oregon's Offensive Line Injuries
Isaiah World, the starting left tackle in the Ducks' offense, did not start against USC. Instead, World rotated with Oregon offensive lineman Fox Crader. Meanwhile, Ducks center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu left the game against USC with a knee injury, and he was replaced by Oregon senior Charlie Pickard.
Laloulu is expected to be listed on the Ducks' official availability report on Saturday, but will he be questionable or out? Pickard had big shoes to fill against USC, and he will likely be prepared to play against Washington whether or not Laloulu is good to go.
What about World's status? Will World continue to rotate with Crader, and will he be listed on the availability report at all? Meanwhile, Oregon offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson has played a backup role in 2025, and he has missed the last two games.
In addition to the offensive line, the Ducks have a number of injury questions as they look to secure a spot in the CFP with a win over Washington:
Dakorien Moore
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore has not played since the Ducks' win over Wisconsin, missing the games against Iowa, Minnesota, and USC. Moore reportedly suffered a non-contact knee injury, and any timeline for his return is unknown. Moore did not dress against USC, making his potential return against Washington unlikely.
Evan Stewart
Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart suffered a knee injury in the offseason, and he has not played a game in 2025. Before making his return, Stewart will most likely make an appearance in pregame warmups. Until then, however, the star receiver is not expected back in Oregon's offense.
If the Ducks' season extends into January of 2026, could Stewart make a return in the CFP?
Trey McNutt
Freshman defensive back Trey McNutt was expected to be one of the many young contributors on the Ducks roster before a broken leg has caused McNutt to miss 11 games. Will McNutt make his debut against Washington or will he remain sidelined? Like Stewart, McNutt could benefit from an extended season if Oregon is able to make it into the CFP.
Jayden Limar
Oregon's running back room has showed off its depth while Ducks rusher Jayden Limar has dealth with an undisclosed injury. Oregon freshman Jordon Davison has flashed in his expanded role and might have stolen Limar's spot in the offense. Still, the return of Limar brings experience and depth to the Ducks running back unit.
Oregon Ducks Week 13 Injury Report
Out
Dakorien Moore, wide receiver
Gary Bryant Jr., wide receiver
Kyler Kasper, wide receiver
Sione Laulea, defensive back
Evan Stewart, wide receiver
Trey McNutt, defensive back
Da'Juan Riggs, running back
Jayden Limar, running back
Bryce Boulton, offensive lineman
Gernorris Wilson, offensive lineman
Dillon Gresham, wide receiver
Jack Ressler, wide receiver
Questionable
Isaiah World, offensive lineman
Tionne Gray, defensive lineman