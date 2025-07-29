Biggest Takeaways From Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning At Media Day
The Oregon Ducks are set to hit the ground running with the start of 2025 fall camp. As the group looks to continue its success under the leadership of Dan Lanning, the Oregon coach took the podium during the team’s media day on Monday.
Lanning’s program looks to build off last year’s conference success and avenge a quarterfinal loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.
What Defines A Successful Season
Oregon comes off a Big Ten Conference Championship and a 13-1 overall record in 2024. The Ducks continue to get better under Lanning’s coaching tenure. The team only lost a combined three games in the past two years and against formidable opponents that either finished as the National Champion or the runner-up.
Lanning and the program are hungry to not only repeat the success they had in the conference last season but build on it.
“We have high standards. We came here to win championships. Obviously, we got an opportunity to taste that last year with the Big Ten Championship,” Lanning said. “It's hard to do. Biggest goal is to be uncommon.”
Lanning reiterated what he said at Big Ten Media Days last week: that Oregon’s goal is to double down.
Handling Adversity
Even though the Ducks achieved early success in the Big Ten in 2024, the team ran into some road bumps early in the season.
The program still went undefeated in the regular season, but it dealt with incorporating new players into the lineup early.
“You always want to start fast,” Lanning said. “Certainly, we want to be able to play to our standard, not base it off of somebody else. But you learn a lot of things about your team, and most seasons, you are going to experience some form of adversity. It's about how your team handles that.”
Lanning pointed out that the Ducks ran into a future CFP team in Boise State in the second game of 2024, while the group was still gaining chemistry. The Ducks similarly are bringing new players into the fold, so 2025 might also feature some learning curves.
“We had a new quarterback last year, but we're going to have that again,” Lanning said. “So, there's going to be some growing pains as we grow as a team. The key is, you hope you can grow through wins and not through losses.”
Opportunity For Other Receivers
One of Lanning’s top returners, wide receiver Evan Stewart, is set to miss time with a knee injury. It opens up opportunities for other receivers to appear on the field, such as transfer Malik Benson, freshman Dakorien Moore and returners like Justius Lowe.
“It never excites you to see a player get injured,” Lanning said about the situation. “But I do think we'd be lying if we said there wasn't an opportunity now for other guys to be able to step up and create a role for themselves … I have a lot of confidence in coach (Ross) Douglas, coach (Will) Stein, and what they do with our offense.”
The program brought in a new receivers coach in Douglas this offseason after Junior Adams took a job with the Dallas Cowboys. Between Adams and Douglas, the Ducks have recruited and developed top receivers in the conference in recent years.
“There's been some great wideouts to play to Oregon, but I don't think that's something that Oregon's ever necessarily been known for,” Lanning said. “And you look over the last few years and some of the guys have been performing for it. For us, whether it's going back to like Troy right or what Tez has done more recently, like we've been able to have some real success with our wideouts.”