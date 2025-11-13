Why Bucky Irving’s NFL Breakout Feels Inevitable With Injury News
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has not played since week 4 of the NFL season, suffering both a shoulder and ankle injury. While the former Oregon Ducks running back was never placed on the Injured Reserve, he has missed several weeks, but returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of week 11.
The Buccaneers will next face the Buffalo Bills, and Irving’s game status is still unknown, depending on how he practices. Whether the former Oregon Ducks’ running back participates in the game this week or the next, he is poised for a breakout performance upon his return.
Irving Showcases Talent With Oregon Ducks
Irving spent two seasons with the Oregon Ducks and was a major role player for the program. His best season came in 2023, when he racked up 1,180 yards and 11 touchdowns. One of the aspects that made him a dynamic player was his ability to take part as a receiver. In 2023, he had 56 receptions for 413 yards and two touchdowns.
Irving helped lead the Oregon Ducks to an 11-2 regular season record, earning a spot in the Fiesta Bowl. The Ducks took down the Liberty Flames in a dominant fashion, 45-6. Irving went on to be selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Irving To Return Better Than Before
Irving returned to practice ahead of the game against the Bills after not playing since week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. While he did not return as a full participant, this is immense progress, and barring any setbacks, the former Duck can return to game action soon.
“It was a walk-through,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said about Irving’s participation on Wednesday. “He’s limited today. We’ll see what he does [Thursday] and what he does Friday. But it’s good to have him back out there, and it’s the first steps to him becoming positive and starting to work his way back.”
One notable aspect is that while Irving has missed time with both a shoulder and an ankle, it is the shoulder that has kept him out. The team is cautious about the former Oregon player taking hits, but Irving has been staying in shape, which will help him return at a high level.
“He’s going to have to hit at some point,” Bowles added. “He’s lifting and everything, and he’s running, but it’s a progression and we’ll see how he does.”
With the ankle being less of a concern, Irving has the chance to come back stronger than before. The ankle healing well has helped the running back keep up with his, which can help him return at a high level.
The Buccanneers have not run the ball at a high level this season, since Irving's injury, and his return can change that. Despite missing time, Irving is still No. 2 on the team for most rushing yards. Through the first four games, Irving rushed for 237 yards. Despite missing the majority of the first half of the season, Irving still averages the highest rushing yards per game at 59.3.
Irving can bring back the explosiveness of the offense and help take the load off Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers have suffered several injuries on the offense. Not only will Irving's return help the run game, but he can open up the offense in the air as well.
Just as he showed with the Oregon Ducks, Irving will be a target for Mayfield to throw to, and can utilize his speed to earn the yards after the catch to push the offense down the field.
With Irving continuing to ramp up his practice, his return will elevate the Buccaneers' offense, and the former Oregon Ducks running back could have a breakout performance through the final stretch of the season.