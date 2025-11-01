The Sneaky Reason Why Bo Nix Should Be In NFL MVP Conversations
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is in his second season in the NFL and is helping his team compete in the AFC West. The former Oregon Ducks quarterback has led the Broncos to a 6-2 record heading into week 9, and his performance could put him in the MVP conversation.
Through eight weeks, Nix has led the team to six wins, including a major comeback in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. The season is only just reaching the halfway mark, and the former Oregon quarterback is putting on a high-level performance, a step up from last year. With Nix's patience and ability to adapt, he should be in the conversation for league MVP.
Nix’s Development With Oregon To Pay Off
Nix spent two seasons with the Oregon Ducks to continue his development. The Broncos quarterback could have declared the NFL Draft a year earlier, but chose to spend one more season with the Ducks, developing.
In Nix’s first season with the Ducks in 2022, he passed for 3,593 yards, 29 touchdowns, and had a 71.9 completion percentage. He surpassed each state in 2023, passing for 4,508 yards, 45 touchdowns, and a 77.4 completion percentage. He even threw fewer interceptions, going from seven to three.
By staying an extra season with Oregon, Nix went on to become the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nix’s patience as an athlete has proven to help him grow as a player, and that can pay off again this season as he makes a case to be the league’s MVP.
Nix’s Patience To Put Him In MVP Conversation
In Nix’s rookie season with the Denver Broncos, it took him some time to pick up momentum. It was not until the final ten games of the season that the former Oregon quarterback hit his stride and helped the Broncos make the postseason.
Nix is already helping the Broncos lead the AFC West, which features two other teams with a winning record, the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. If history once again repeats itself, Nix could hit another level with the Broncos throughout the second half of the season.
This season, Nix has passed for 1,803 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown just five interceptions and has only been sacked eight times. Nix has also rushed the ball for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Nix’s ability to use his legs is a standout aspect of his play. It has helped him avoid sacks and extend plays. With being such a playmaker, Denver’s offense has found success, even in matchups that looked bleak for the Broncos.
In Denver, Nix is coached by Sean Payton, who will continue to hold the former Ducks’ quarterback accountable each week. With the second half of the season to go, Nix has the chance to do what he has done with Oregon and in his first year with Denver, continue to develop as a player.
Moving forward, the Broncos still have to face the Kansas City Chiefs twice and the Los Angeles Chargers once more. To help his MVP run, Nix will have to not only find a way to win but also show he can outperform quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow Oregon Ducks alumnus Justin Herbert.
If Nix can stand apart from the other top quarterbacks in the league, the former Oregon Ducks star will put himself in the MVP conversation.