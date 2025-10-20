What Former Oregon Star Bo Nix Said After Making NFL History In Epic Comeback
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix made NFL history as he led the Broncos to one of the most memorable comeback victories in recent history in a 33-32 win over the New York Giants.
Nix shined in the clutch, becoming the first player in NFL history to have two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a fourth quarter. He and the Broncos overcame a 19-point deficit and a 0.2 percent chance of winning to rally off the win.
"I feel bad for the people who left early," said Nix after the game.
The former Oregon Ducks star is in his second season in the NFL and looks to be successfully avoiding the "sophomore slump."
What Nix Said After Comeback Over Giants
Nix had some notable comments about the victory. Oregon fans will not be surprised to hear that Nix wants to leave a legacy of toughness in Denver. At Oregon, Nix's legacy reigns as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Ducks history, leaving a legacy defined by statistical excellence and leadership... Which he has carried to the NFL.
How does Nix describe the fourth quarter plays?
"We just saved all our good ones for the fourth quarter, and they worked. We just kept running them, and we found some momentum, and our defense found some stops. We got a huge turnover, and All of a sudden we just got some life back, thought we could win the game. And so we kept playing until we won the game," Nix said.
Has he wrapped his brain around how impressive it was, considering the odds were stacked against them?
"Well, I was thinking about how I was going to answer questions if we got shut out. You know, not where you want to be. And, you know, at some point I knew we've done it before in the fourth quarter.... And it's almost like once we scored and got the two point conversion - we knew how to play all of a sudden. So it was just, I don't have many answers, but you know, we just kept fighting," Nix said.
What kind of legacy does he with to create in Denver?
"Never flinch, never back down, always in the fight. It wasn't pretty for a long time. I mean, me included, we all were like, man, it's just not our day. We can't get anything going. And then it just takes a few plays and a few moments and a few guys making plays, a few pieces of encouragement by guys, and all of a sudden you go and – I don't even know how he scored 33 points in a quarter. That's kind of insane," Nix said.
Nix Strengthens Oregon's NFL Pipeline
The former Oregon Ducks star Nix quickly silenced doubters in his rookie season and now, the second-year quarterback has put his division on notice.
He joins Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel and Washington Commanders' Marcus Mariota as Ducks quarterbacks in the NFL. The Oregon pipeline to the NFL has never been stronger. The Ducks had a program-high 10 players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. That record came after Oregon set the program record with eight NFL Draft picks in 2024. Each season under Oregon coach Dan Lanning is trending to have more Ducks drafted.
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Chaos After Ranked Upsets For Miami, Ole Miss, Texas Tech
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers From Oregon's Resounding Win Against Rutgers
MORE: Oregon's Dan Lanning Gives Positive Injury Update on Kenyon Sadiq After Rutgers Win
Nix surprised many when he led the Broncos to a 10-7 record and the NFL playoffs, dazzling with 3,775 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. Nix also led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.
The irony is that when Denver drafted Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he was ranked as the worst NFL starting quarterback before the 2024 season began by PFF. Now, the future in Denver looks bright as the Broncos are 5-2 and first in the AFC West Division.