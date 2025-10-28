Ducks Digest

Bo Nix Joins Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes in Historic NFL Stat

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has the fifth-most touchdown passes for a player's first career 25 games in NFL history. The former Oregon Ducks star trails Kansas City Chiefs legend Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert.

Charlie Viehl

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High.
Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Denver quarterback Bo Nix is turning heads as the Broncos are 6-2 and lead the AFC West, and the former Oregon quarterback has joined a fellow Ducks legend and current Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert in exclusive company in the NFL.

According to Broncos reporter Zack Kelberman, Bo Nix has the fifth-most passing touchdowns in the first 25 games of a player's career:

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Mahomes clears the competition with 68 passing touchdowns in his first 25 games while Herbert threw 53 touchdowns in a campaign that included winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year over Nix in 2024, but the Broncos quarterback currently has the most touchdowns of any passer from his draft class.

Herbert never played for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and never overlapped with Nix, but the two former Ducks will be facing each other at least twice a season in the AFC West for the foreseeable future. Now, it appears as though the two signal-callers will also be included in debates for the best Oregon quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) embrace following the game at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lanning has led the program to unprecedented numbers of players being selected in the NFL Draft. Oregon's presence in the NFL is hard to miss with Cleveland's Dillon Gabriel and Washington's Marcus Mariota joining Herbert and Nix, giving Oregon four starting quarterbacks in week 8 of the NFL season.

Oregon's Impact Felt in NFL

With Nix competing for a playoff spot alongside Broncos receiver and former Duck Troy Franklin, Oregon fans have their hands full on Saturdays and Sundays now. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving has become a fan favorite and was the Buccaneers' leading rusher, but the former Ducks star has been out with shoulder and foot injuries since week 5.

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tripped up by New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez was one of the first transfers that Lanning recruited once hired by Oregon. Gonzalez was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has become one of the top defenders in the league. He missed the beginning of the year due to a hamstring injury, but he has 17 solo tackles and three pass breakups in five games.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell has had a dominant career in the NFL after becoming the first Oregon player to ever win the Outland Trophy, doing so as a true sophomore. With two First Team All-Pro's and three Pro Bowls under his belt, the biggest trophy eluding Sewell with the Lions is the Lombardi Trophy.

The Ducks' representation in the NFL does not end there as rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon, Jordan Burch, and Jamaree Caldwell are making their mark. Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is reportedly a candidate to be traded as the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaches.

Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

