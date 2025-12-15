Jim Harbaugh Just Sent a Strong Message About Justin Herbert
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers went into Arrowhead Stadium and knocked off the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 16-13. The loss dropped the Chiefs to 6-8 and officially eliminated them from playoff contention.
The Chargers, on the other hand, improved to 10-4 on the season and inched closer to clinching a playoff berth for the second consecutive season. Herbert didn’t have the best statistical game, but battled through his nagging hand injury and did enough to lead the Chargers to the win.
Jim Harbaugh Impressed With Justin Herbert in Win
Against the Chiefs, Herbert completed 19 of 29 pass attempts for 210 passing yards with one touchdown and one interception. Arguably Herbert’s best play of the day was in the third quarter, when he escaped a sack and delivered a perfect pass to Oronde Gadsden for a 27-yard completion to get the Chargers a first down and to the Kansas City five-yard line.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh was very impressed with this throw and gave his thoughts about in his postgame press conference.
“The throw that Justin made to Oronde Gadsden, that play, it’s limited to the very best in the game that are able to do that,” Harbaugh said.
Herbert had a couple throws that only a few players in the league can make, like the throw to Gadsden and his touchdown strike late in the first half to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. There is no question that Herbert has all the physical attributes of a great quarterback. Harbaugh's comments exemplify that.
Herbert was selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers after a four year career with the Oregon Ducks from 2016-2019. In his Oregon career, Herbert threw for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns.
What might have been his most iconic with the Ducks was in his final game at the Rose Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers. Herbert had three touchdowns in the Ducks’ 28-27 win, but all of them came on the ground. His last score was a 30-yard touchdown run to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Herbert is one of a handful of Oregon quarterbacks that started and won in Week 15 along with the Broncos’ Bo Nix and Commanders' Marcus Mariota.
Chargers Closing In On Playoff Berth
For Herbert to be included in the conversations about being the best quarterback in the league, he’s just going to have to win more. It’s that simple. The past two seasons, the Chargers started to do that.
In 2024, they went 11-6 and made the playoffs. It was a forgettable Wild Card playoff game for Herbert, who threw four interceptions. But the season as a whole was still a step in the right direction for the team in Jim Harbaugh’s first year as coach.
If the Chargers can lock up a playoff spot in 2025, Herbert will have the opportunity to earn more respect around the league if he is able to win his first playoff game.
