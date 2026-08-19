Oregon Ducks Linebacker Group Sets Intriguing 'Havoc' Goal
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With the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in fall camp in Eugene, Oregon, attention has been drawn to the linebacker group as a whole.
Inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski will look to replace the impact of the team's leading tackler, with 136 total tackles this past season, and now Indianapolis Colts rookie Bryce Boettcher. Most of that responsibility will be put on senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, who's expected to have a national breakout campaign.
Oregon Ducks Coach Kamran Araghi on Edge Attack
As for out on the edge, coach Kamran Araghi will rely heavily on the return of the senior star duo of outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, who lost 25 pounds this offseason. Araghi has noticed the immediate impact that it has had on his energy when speaking with Ducks Wire's Zachary Neel and the rest of the media throughout camp.
"It's helping every facet of this game, whether that's run game, pass rush, dropping in space, or finishing on the quarterback. Everything's been so much better because of it. I'm really proud of him."
One returning name that Araghi spoke highly about was sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt. He expects the Mater Dei alum from Santa Ana, California, to step up due to his overall versatility.
"Nas (Wyatt) is a Swiss Army knife," Aragh said. "I think the biggest thing he's done is really enhance his football intelligence. He wants to know the ins and outs of every single defense. What's the strength? What's the stressor of each call? Where can I take my shot in the pass rush? When can I not? When do I really have to be conscious of level rushing? As a result, he's making more havoc plays and creating more havoc. It's a product of the work that he's put in."
Speaking of havoc, Araghi touched on the fact that they are tracking the team's havoc rate during the early parts of camp with an established goal of exceeding 20 percent in order to become a more disruptive defense in the 2026 season. The Ducks struggled in third-down defensive situations, especially against the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025.
An incoming five-star recruit looking to create immediate chaos out on the edge and crack the rotation is freshman defensive lineman Anthony "Tank" Jones from Mobile, Alabama. The Class of 2026 product at St. Paul's Episcopal added 100 tackles (68 solo and 15 tackles for loss), 11 sacks, nine passes broken up, and a forced fumble touchdown in his senior high school season.
On Aug. 17's practice after the previous weekend's scrimmage, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti mentioned that Jones has grown substantially since becoming an early college enrollee back in January. Adding on nearly 60 pounds, reaching the 300-pound mark during that span, in fact.
But Tuioti doesn't want that sort of offseason talk to distract everyone from the real goal at hand in the Pacific Northwest.
"I don't even listen to the hype. We just talk about each and every day. How can we keep getting better? It's out there, okay. But we can't have that be a distraction." Tuioti continued, " The most important thing for us is to focus on what we can do to get better. And today, we got better."
The current Ducks are busy preparing for the regular season, but looking way farther ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon received another commit from a top-ranked linebacker out of Massillon, Ohio.
2027 Linebacker Brayton Feister
Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister committed to the Ducks on Aug. 14, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on X. The 6-2, 245-pounder chose Oregon over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and California Golden Bears.
This massive addition for Michalowski has been a priority get for a while now, with Feister from Washington High School being the top-ranked available recruit left in the 2027 class.
He joins four-star linebacker Toa Satele and four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. in the Ducks' loaded 2027 recruiting class that's currently ranked by On3 as the No. 4 group in the country and No. 1 coming out of the Big Ten Conference.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.