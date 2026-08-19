Oregon Ducks Linebacker Group Sets Intriguing 'Havoc' Goal

With the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in fall camp in Eugene, Oregon, attention has been drawn to the linebacker group as a whole.

Inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski will look to replace the impact of the team's leading tackler, with 136 total tackles this past season, and now Indianapolis Colts rookie Bryce Boettcher. Most of that responsibility will be put on senior inside linebacker Jerry Mixon, who's expected to have a national breakout campaign.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon Ducks Coach Kamran Araghi on Edge Attack

As for out on the edge, coach Kamran Araghi will rely heavily on the return of the senior star duo of outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti and outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, who lost 25 pounds this offseason. Araghi has noticed the immediate impact that it has had on his energy when speaking with Ducks Wire's Zachary Neel and the rest of the media throughout camp.

"It's helping every facet of this game, whether that's run game, pass rush, dropping in space, or finishing on the quarterback. Everything's been so much better because of it. I'm really proud of him."

Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, right, pressures Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One returning name that Araghi spoke highly about was sophomore outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt. He expects the Mater Dei alum from Santa Ana, California, to step up due to his overall versatility.

"Nas (Wyatt) is a Swiss Army knife," Aragh said. "I think the biggest thing he's done is really enhance his football intelligence. He wants to know the ins and outs of every single defense. What's the strength? What's the stressor of each call? Where can I take my shot in the pass rush? When can I not? When do I really have to be conscious of level rushing? As a result, he's making more havoc plays and creating more havoc. It's a product of the work that he's put in."

Oregon outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt celebrates a sack as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Speaking of havoc, Araghi touched on the fact that they are tracking the team's havoc rate during the early parts of camp with an established goal of exceeding 20 percent in order to become a more disruptive defense in the 2026 season. The Ducks struggled in third-down defensive situations, especially against the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025.

An incoming five-star recruit looking to create immediate chaos out on the edge and crack the rotation is freshman defensive lineman Anthony "Tank" Jones from Mobile, Alabama. The Class of 2026 product at St. Paul's Episcopal added 100 tackles (68 solo and 15 tackles for loss), 11 sacks, nine passes broken up, and a forced fumble touchdown in his senior high school season.

On Aug. 17's practice after the previous weekend's scrimmage, defensive line coach Tony Tuioti mentioned that Jones has grown substantially since becoming an early college enrollee back in January. Adding on nearly 60 pounds, reaching the 300-pound mark during that span, in fact.

But Tuioti doesn't want that sort of offseason talk to distract everyone from the real goal at hand in the Pacific Northwest.

"I don't even listen to the hype. We just talk about each and every day. How can we keep getting better? It's out there, okay. But we can't have that be a distraction." Tuioti continued, " The most important thing for us is to focus on what we can do to get better. And today, we got better."

The current Ducks are busy preparing for the regular season, but looking way farther ahead to the 2027 recruiting class, Oregon received another commit from a top-ranked linebacker out of Massillon, Ohio.

Hoban’s Brayton Feister (18) eyes the St. Edward offensive line, Oct. 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Linebacker Brayton Feister

Four-star linebacker Brayton Feister committed to the Ducks on Aug. 14, according to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett on X. The 6-2, 245-pounder chose Oregon over the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, and California Golden Bears.

This massive addition for Michalowski has been a priority get for a while now, with Feister from Washington High School being the top-ranked available recruit left in the 2027 class.

He joins four-star linebacker Toa Satele and four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. in the Ducks' loaded 2027 recruiting class that's currently ranked by On3 as the No. 4 group in the country and No. 1 coming out of the Big Ten Conference.

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