Bryce Boettcher Opens Up About Indiana Ahead Of Playoff Semifinals

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to face the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ahead of the matchup, Oregon star linebacker Bryce Boettcher discussed the game, which will be a rematch of the Ducks' only loss this season.

The Oregon Ducks are coming off a shutout win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Boettcher addressed how the team can keep momentum, but called Indiana a better opponent.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I mean, we had a really good game. I think it just obviously gives you confidence. You can't get complacent with that confidence. You got to realize that Indiana is going to be a way better team than Tech. Tech was a good team, but Indiana is better. At this point, it's win or go home. We're pumped for the opportunity,” Boettcher said.

What Sticks Out About The Rematch Against Indana

"A couple things defensively. First off, when you stop the run, they're really good at running the ball. We got to do that. Got to cage your quarterback. Feel like he's overlooked for how good he is at scrambling at times, getting out of the pocket. Got to do that, just do our job."

How Oregon Has Changed Since First Game Against Indiana

"We've sewn some things up within our defense. As we played them, we installed some new defenses that we're still working the kinks out of. Now we're experts at it. Everybody knows their job in and out. We've had a lot of reps at it."

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Much The First Matchup Against Indiana Goes Into Playoff Preperation

"It definitely comes into play. I mean, obviously, they're not a new team but an evolved team, and so are we. I think more so, kind of correcting our errors in where we went wrong in the first game, doing some self-scout and recognizing that. They may try to expose that again in this next game. Yeah, it comes into play a little bit. We also watched new film because they're an evolved team."

The Challenge In Beating The Same Team Twice

“I mean, I think obviously that's a narrative. I know teams have been beaten twice. Sometimes it doesn't happen. I don't know, I think Indiana is a good team. We're also a good team. The better team's going to win.”

What Being In The Semifinals Means To Bryce Boettcher

“It means everything. It's a pretty rare opportunity. There's four teams left. Pretty cool. Surreal. I'll be happy once we get this win. Honestly, I'm head down, focused on the task at hand. But it's a cool opportunity."

How Bryce Boettcher Is Handling The Magnitude Of The Game

“I mean, I've played a lot of big games in my year here, whether it be football or baseball. I feel like I do a pretty good job at handling the magnitude of the game. At the end of the day, it's a football game. We play the game every day in practice. We've been in pretty dang big games. It's just another game, but it's win or go home, so I'm pumped for that aspect."

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

How Oregon Is Handling The Long Trips

"It's always cool when you get to spend some time together. Obviously, most of the time we're spending time together, it's pretty locked in at the task at hand. We try not to spend a whole lot of time talking about other stuff other than football. There are other times on the plane or in the hotel room when you have some downtime that you can come together, bond. So it's been fun."

How The Defense Can Install New Ways To Stop Indiana

“You can't be the same team every time you play another team, or else they'll just scout you, know what you're in every single time."

"You got to do your assignment, play hard. At the end of the day, the team that plays the hardest and does their assignment is going to win. Some variables, throw in some new things at a team, which is definitely important. When Indiana comes out, I'm sure they won't do everything we've seen on film. They'll have a few wrinkles. That's the exciting part.”

What Went Wrong Against Indiana In October

“Just doing our job within our defense. Honestly, the past Indiana game, couple mental errors where I didn't necessarily do my job in the body of the defense. Same goes for other guys on our team. I think just sewing that up, better understanding our opponent, having a better game plan going into the game.”

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What Makes Indiana’s Offensive Line Good

“They're smart, fast, and physical. I know up front in their run game, they play physical, and they do their job. They don't have a lot of unblocked hats. I know in the screen game, they get out and are elite at kind of retracing and blocking for their receiver in the screen game, which was present in our last game. We've done a lot of screen drills. They're a good unit. They play well together and do their job."

What The Loss Against Indiana Meant For The Rest Of The Season

“I believe everything happens for a reason. I think we needed that to kind of wake us up. We came out of a big Penn State win, kind of thought we were pretty cool going into that week, pretty confident. Got a little lackadaisical with our prep, I think. It was a good wake-up call. The rest of the season leading up to this point is a pretty good testament to the way we responded to that loss.”

