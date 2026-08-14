Bryce Boettcher, Malik Benson Make Must-See Plays in NFL Preseason Debuts

EUGENE - To the surprise of zero Oregon Ducks fans, Indianapolis Colts rookie linebacker Bryce Boettcher has already introduced himself as a physical menace in his first NFL preseason game.

Boettcher delivered one of the biggest hits of the Colts’ preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday night. The rookie, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, quickly read a first-quarter run, burst into the backfield and leveled the Patriots running back.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher NFL Draft Senior Bowl MLB dan lanning | oregon ducks on si jake bunn

Bryce Boettcher A Winner Of NFL Preseason Debut

The Boettcher tackle quickly generated attention on social media, as Oregon and Indianapolis fans loved the same relentless approach Boettcher displayed throughout his college career.

In his first NFL action, Boettcher finished with three tackles in a 13-13 tie at Gillette Stadium. He also ot a shoutout from ESPN, as one of the Colts rookies who stood out during the opening week of the preseason.

Boettcher grew up just miles from Autzen Stadium and became one of the most unique Ducks of all time: a former walk-on and dual-sport athlete.

Now with the Colts, he is firmly in the mix for competition at linebacker and for a role on special teams. One preseason play doesn't guarantee regular season playing time but it does go a long way in gaining more practice reps. Boettcher worked with the Colts’ second-team defense against New England and - most importantly - looked fast and decisive when attacking the football.

Boettcher did earned first-team reps during the Colts' training camp. He addressed the opportunity in a way that showcases his work ethic, to the delight of Indianapolis fans.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bryce Boettcher (50) walks up the field Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, during practice at Colts Camp at Grand Park in Westfield. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I don’t really know if I expected it (the first-team reps) or not. I just kind of expected that the best player who shows the best effort and plays the fastest should play. They’ve given me a good opportunity to showcase my ability so far,” Boettcher said.

Boettcher is one of three former Ducks currently on the Colts, joining star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and recently-added tight end Pharaoh Brown.

Malik Benson Makes First NFL Preseason Catch

Boettcher wasn't the only Ducks rookie to make his first NFL Preseason play on Thursday night. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza connected with wide receiver Malik Benson for 19 yards against the Arizona Cardinals.

#GoDucks WR Malik Benson makes first preseason NFL grab from Fernando Mendoza vs. Cardinals on Thursday night. #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/KnOKaYNp5D — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) August 14, 2026

Benson finished the game with two receptions for 26 yards and he was targetted four times. The Raiders lost the game, 27-14 vs. the Cardinals but Benson has been a big winner during NFL training camp. Benson has become Mendoza's go-to target while projected starting quarterback Kirk Cousins also singled him out.

"I really like our sixth-round pick, Malik Benson," veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Oregon Ducks receiver Malik Benson | Oregon Ducks on SI Jake Bunn

Bryce Boettcher Makes Oregon Football Prediction

Boettcher was a two-sport standout at Oregon, starring in both football and baseball. Beloved in Eugene, he understands the Ducks’ programs... and what makes them special... as well as anyone.

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Boettcher made a bold Oregon prediction for next season.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks to reporters during Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I don't want to jump ahead of myself, but I think everyone else is thinking national championship. That's the mindset every year. If you aren't thinking that going into the year and manifesting it, your mind's in the wrong place. So I'll put it out there right now. Ducks are winning the national championship next year," Boettcher said.

Notably, he was also drafted by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft but returned to the Ducks football program with an attitude of helping the program push into the College Football Playoff.

Boettcher is the first Duck to win the Burlsworth Trophy, presented to the nation’s most outstanding player who began career as a walk-on. His rise has inspired many in Eugene as he reigns as one of the biggest fan-favorite players on the Ducks.

And now, Oregon fans will be tuning in on Sundays to watch Boettcher, Benson and the rest of the bunch of Ducks in the NFL.

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