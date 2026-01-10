Bryce Boettcher Opens Up About His Final Game At Oregon

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher played his final game with the program in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. Boettcher is an Eugene native who chose to return to the program for one final year and made every second count.

While the Ducks suffered a tough loss against the Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon’s star linebacker finished the game with 11 total tackles, including one tackle for loss. After the game, Boettcher was honest about how he felt about the loss, but that it does not take away from Oregon's season, nor his time with the Ducks.

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It sucks right now, I'm not gonna lie. Not how I envisioned it whatsoever. Obviously, prepare to win, and Indiana was the better team tonight. It doesn’t take away from our season. We had one heck of a season. Didn’t finish how we wanted to, but my journey here has been unbelievable,” Bottcher said.

“I’ve had so many people, Coach Lanning included, give me an opportunity, a local kid ... played football two years ago. So many people in my corner that helped me accomplish what I’ve been able to. So I’m blessed and grateful.”

Although he only became a solidified starter in 2024, Boettcher was a difference maker for the Oregon Ducks and put it all out on the field.

Bryce Boettcher’s Journey With Oregon

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Boettcher spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks after originally joining the program for baseball. He joined the football team in his sophomore year as a walk-on, which was Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s first season with the team.

After being a special teams player, the fomer safety changed positions and developed at a high level. He instantly had a breakout performance with the Ducks as a starting linebacker in 2024. He racked up 94 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Boettcher could have declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He also could have gone on to play baseball professionally, as the Houston Astros selected him in the 2024 MLB Draft. Instead, Boettcher chose to return for one final season with the Ducks, and he made it count.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Boettcher had an even bigger performance with the Ducks this season, earning 136 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one interception. His 136 total tackles put him at No. 7 in program history for single-season tackles.

The game against Indiana marks his seventh game with double-digit tackles this season. He will finish his career with the Oregon Ducks with 269 total tackles.

Boettcher helped lead one of the most dominant defenses in college football. He stepped up as a leader, and Oregon was a challenging team to face throughout the year. While the Ducks finished the season 13-2, Boettcher was a part of a team that hosted their first playoff game at Autzen Stadium and made it to the Semifinal round.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although the playoff loss was his final game for the program, Boettcher will go down as one of the best linebackers in Oregon history. He gave it his all in his final performance, just as he did each game for the Ducks.

While losing Boettcher is a tough blow, Oregon has shown its ability to develop players at a high level. After starting as a walk-on, Boettcher could go on to be an elite player at the NFL level.

