Nick Saban Offers Insight On How Dan Lanning Has Changed Oregon's Culture

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks will take on the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Both programs are led by talented coaches who are developing their players at a high level and bringing them to success.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti share more than just success, as both worked under former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

Nick Saban on Dan Lanning

Saban appeared on the Pat McAfee show, where he explained what Lanning has done for Oregon and how he has improved the program, both on and off the field.

“Dan Lanning has changed the culture of Oregon as well in terms of a physical tough on the line of scrimmage team,” Saban said.

Despite one loss this year, the Ducks are officially further in the playoff than they were last year after a quarterfinal exit against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

"All the teams that are left in the College Football Playoff play physical football..



One of the reasons for the Ducks' success this season is that they are winning at the line of scrimmage. Oregon’s defense is coming off a shutout performance against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Stopping the run and putting pressure on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be crucial as the Ducks look for a national championship appearance.

Oregon has a talented offensive line as well, but as they prepare for Indiana, they will have to step up against another physical defense. Giving Oregon quarterback Dante Moore time to throw to one of the Ducks’ several receivers will be a key to success. Creating holes for the run game will also be crucial as Oregon’s running back room looks to be thin for the matchup.

The Peach Bowl is shaping up to be a physical matchup between two dominant Big Ten teams. As Oregon looks to take down an undefeated Indiana team that has defeated them once before, the Ducks must find a way to win at the line of scrimmage.

Miami’s Mario Cristobal and Ole Miss’s Pete Golding also worked under Saban, who will face each other in the Fiesta Bowl. With four former coaches on the four remaining teams, Saban talked about what it means to him to see his coaching tree have such success.

“It’s no different than your players who go on to have success,” Saban told Chris Low of On3. “All four of these coaches did tremendous jobs when they worked for me. Some were with me longer than others, but it was obvious how much they loved the game, loved coaching and developing players, and wanted to get better in their own right as coaches.”

“They all took different journeys to get where they are, but I would say the one thing they have in common is that their teams are an extension of who they are, and they believe in their system and believe in the process,” Saban continued.

Lanning served as a graduate assistant for Saban with the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2015. With that, the Oregon coach was a part of Alabama's national championship run that season. Although Lanning only worked under Saban for one year, the Oregon coach learned valuable lessons.

During the Peach Bowl joint head coach press conference, Lanning explained that he took a pay cut to become a graduate assistant for the Crimson Tide to learn from Saban.

With Saban being among the most notable head coaches in college football, Lanning was able to take what he learned and lead Oregon to a high level of success. Lanning joined the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2022 season and has helped the program improve each year.

