Curt Cignetti Doesn't Hold Back After Indiana's Win Over Oregon

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks suffered a loss against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Peach Bowl. After a strong playoff run by the Ducks, the Hoosiers won the game 56-22, a dominant performance.

The Hoosiers made several key plays. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti met with the media after the game to discuss the win over Oregon. The Indiana coach opened up about which play he believes kicked off Indiana's success against Oregon.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks the field Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, ahead of the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Oregon's first drive, Ducks quarterback Dante Moore threw an interception, caught by Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds. Ponds returned the ball for a touchdown.

Curt Cignetti Highlights Key Play in Win Against Oregon Ducks

"It's a great win against a really good football team. Really proud of our players, our staff. It all started with Ponds' pick six, and then they put a nice drive together. Had us off balance a little bit, but we responded with a score and then created some turnovers on defense. We capitalized on offense, and that was the story of the first half."

"Scoring early in the second half and distancing ourselves helped. Got a couple guys nicked in some areas we were thin on defense, which was concerning, but it's a great win."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Indiana Hoosiers' Keys To Success Against Oregon Ducks

“You got one line scrimmage, you got to be able to run the ball, stop the run, affect the quarterback, protect the quarterback. Then the turnover ratio which was huge in this game.”

“We're number one in the country, and in that, and those turnovers in the first half led 21 points. Explosive plays. And then you got to be good in critical situations, third and fourth down, two-minute, and special teams always needs to be a win, or at least a draw."

How Fernando Mendoza And The Offense Performed Against Oregon

“I thought he was incredible. He was great. I also thought our receivers made some nice contested catches. I thought Sarrat was on fire. Charlie Becker made some big plays. E.J. and Cooper got in the act as well. And when it wasn't there, he used, Fernando used his legs. I mean, he was on top of the game. And then, a huge difference, his performance in this football game."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) hold their trophies after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Decision To Throw To Indiana Defensive Back D’Angelo Ponds

“It was a play that matched up well against their defense on third and two. We thought we could also use it in medium. And, you know, D’Angelo’s probably the best start-stop guy, and he's got speed, and I thought it'd be a nice little change-up pitch.”

Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) answers questions Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, during media day ahead of the College football play off Peach Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Importance Of Defensive Schemes Against Oregon's Offense

“Our philosophy is to attack, and we are moving a lot of pieces in the front seven. And we've always been top five in the country against the run, TFLs, and sacks, and that's just our philosophy on how to play defense."

