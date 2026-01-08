Fernando Mendoza Speaks Candidly On Underdog Mindset Before Facing Oregon

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers arrived in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the Peach Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinals. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, this season's Heisman Trophy winner, met with the media after the team’s arrival to discuss the matchup.

While Indiana is the No. 1 team and has already defeated Oregon once this year, Mendoza revealed that he believes the Hoosiers are the underdogs, giving high praise to the Ducks.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the two teams faced off, Indiana walked off with the win, 30-20, Oregon’s only loss of the season. At the time of the game in October, the Ducks were the higher-ranked team, and Mendoza is entering the playoff matchup with a similar mentality.

Why Fernando Mendoza Calls Indiana Hoosiers The Underdogs

“I would say Oregon is a fantastic team. They're a national powerhouse, and although we've beat Oregon, it shows that we are still the underdogs.”

“At that point, we were for sure the underdogs. They were ranked above us. However, we were trying to keep that underdog mentality going into this game as we might be ranked higher than them now in the College Football Playoffs, but it's a neutral site right now."

"They have fantastic talent on their team, draft picks, star picks all across the board, offense, defense. We are really trying to have that underdog and hungry and humble mentality.”

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza’s Mentality For Matchup Against Oregon Ducks

“I would say it's the fourth quarter mentality. You see a lot of people trying to adopt it by putting the fours up. It's a different type of mentality of, hey, you really gotta focus in. It's college football. Small margins and playing such a great team as the Oregon Ducks.”

“It's going to be a small margin game. And we have to have extreme focus and intentionality, especially in the fourth quarter, because you want to make sure you're putting your best foot forward and all those plays count so much more than maybe the first quarter, second quarter. Every play counts. And we want to make sure we have extreme intentionality to every single play.”

Keeping Composure Before Facing The Oregon Ducks

“This is a quicker turnaround, similar to many of our away trips. So I think we've been able to learn and compartmentalize it all."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Although playing the Rose Bowl and playing the Peach Bowl are fantastic experiences, and you want to have gratitude and appreciate the moment. It's not time to go sightseeing. This is a big trip. This isn't like a normal bowl game.”

"Obviously, we're still hanging out with our friends, but this is a business trip. This is a business trip, and we're here for one reason only, and it is to compete against Oregon."

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning holds an orange during the head coaches press conference ahead of Orange Bowl on Dec. 31, 2025, in Dania Beach, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's Process Before Facing The Oregon Ducks

“It's really a system that I follow, that I go and I really deliberately do and make my system. That means I've done everything possible to prepare for this game.”

“And so when I step on that field, I am confident, as I know that my preparation is unmatched, and I know that's the most that I can do possibly. And so when I go on the field, I'm confident that my process has taken me here and that I can compete at the highest level.”

