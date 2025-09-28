Ducks Digest

Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Compares Penn State White Out to Autzen Stadium

The Oregon Ducks went on the road into a hostile environment and beat the Penn State Nittany Lions in double overtime by a final score of 30-24. Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher spoke about the White Out crowd atmosphere the Ducks had to deal with.

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in what turned out to be an overtime thriller. It was an epic road win for coach Dan Lanning and company in front of 111,015 fans at Beaver Stadium for the Penn State White Out game. 

Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was impressed by the crowd, but he still gives Autzen Stadium the edge.  

Bryce Boettcher Compliments White Out Atmosphere  

Oregon Ducks Penn State Nittany Lions Bryce Boettcher White Out Beaver Stadium Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Big Ten Conference
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning celebrates his win with Duck fans as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks defense against Penn State, racking up a team-high 12 total tackles. He spoke to reporters postgame about the incredible Penn State environment. 

“I give Autzen the cake, but that was no joke,” Boettcher said.

Autzen Stadium may not have the capacity of Beaver Stadium, but it can get loud and is one of the toughest places to play. Oregon’s current win streak at Autzen Stadium is 18 games. Following Georgia loss at home to Alabama and Washington’s loss at home to Ohio State on Saturday, Oregon now has the longest active home winning streak in the country. 

MORE: Urban Meyer's Advice To Dan Lanning To Navigate Penn State's White Out

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Receives Interesting NFL Quarterback Comparison

MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Mummy' Travel Gear, Nike Foamposites Going Viral 

Oregon Stuns Beaver Stadium Crowd 

Oregon Ducks Penn State Nittany Lions Bryce Boettcher White Out Beaver Stadium Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Big Ten Conference
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beaver Stadium for a White Out game in primetime is up there for the best scene in college football. Over 110,000 fans in one place all wearing the same color is intimidating for a road team to come in and win. But Oregon did exactly that. 

It was a rock fight early on with each team struggling to get in scoring position. Through the first two and a half quarters of the game, neither had a red zone appearance. That ended as Oregon went on a touchdown drive to take a 10-3 lead. 

Oregon got the ball right back after the defense forced a three and out. They went down the field again, scoring another touchdown to extend the lead to 17-3 in the fourth quarter. With how little life Penn State had on offense, this game felt over. 

Penn State’s offense came out of nowhere scoring a quick touchdown and then got the ball back after a defensive stop. Penn State tied the game on this drive with under a minute to go, sending this game to overtime at 17-17. 

Oregon Ducks Penn State Nittany Lions Bryce Boettcher White Out Beaver Stadium Autzen Stadium Dan Lanning Big Ten Conference
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks downfield prior to throwing during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

After each team scored a touchdown in first overtime, Oregon started out the second overtime with a one-play drive with a touchdown from Dante Moore to Gary Bryant Jr. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception on their first offensive plays of the second overtime, sealing the game for Oregon. 

The Duck who made the interception was Purdue transfer defensive back Dillon Thieneman. 

This was a massive win for Dan Lanning and Oregon. It puts them in a position where they control their own destiny to get to the Big Ten championship game. The win also signals that this Ducks team can beat an elite team anywhere they play.

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football