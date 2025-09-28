Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher Compares Penn State White Out to Autzen Stadium
The Oregon Ducks beat the Penn State Nittany Lions 30-24 in what turned out to be an overtime thriller. It was an epic road win for coach Dan Lanning and company in front of 111,015 fans at Beaver Stadium for the Penn State White Out game.
Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher was impressed by the crowd, but he still gives Autzen Stadium the edge.
Bryce Boettcher Compliments White Out Atmosphere
Bryce Boettcher led the Ducks defense against Penn State, racking up a team-high 12 total tackles. He spoke to reporters postgame about the incredible Penn State environment.
“I give Autzen the cake, but that was no joke,” Boettcher said.
Autzen Stadium may not have the capacity of Beaver Stadium, but it can get loud and is one of the toughest places to play. Oregon’s current win streak at Autzen Stadium is 18 games. Following Georgia loss at home to Alabama and Washington’s loss at home to Ohio State on Saturday, Oregon now has the longest active home winning streak in the country.
MORE: Urban Meyer's Advice To Dan Lanning To Navigate Penn State's White Out
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore Receives Interesting NFL Quarterback Comparison
MORE: Oregon Ducks 'Mummy' Travel Gear, Nike Foamposites Going Viral
Oregon Stuns Beaver Stadium Crowd
Beaver Stadium for a White Out game in primetime is up there for the best scene in college football. Over 110,000 fans in one place all wearing the same color is intimidating for a road team to come in and win. But Oregon did exactly that.
It was a rock fight early on with each team struggling to get in scoring position. Through the first two and a half quarters of the game, neither had a red zone appearance. That ended as Oregon went on a touchdown drive to take a 10-3 lead.
Oregon got the ball right back after the defense forced a three and out. They went down the field again, scoring another touchdown to extend the lead to 17-3 in the fourth quarter. With how little life Penn State had on offense, this game felt over.
Penn State’s offense came out of nowhere scoring a quick touchdown and then got the ball back after a defensive stop. Penn State tied the game on this drive with under a minute to go, sending this game to overtime at 17-17.
After each team scored a touchdown in first overtime, Oregon started out the second overtime with a one-play drive with a touchdown from Dante Moore to Gary Bryant Jr. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar threw an interception on their first offensive plays of the second overtime, sealing the game for Oregon.
The Duck who made the interception was Purdue transfer defensive back Dillon Thieneman.
This was a massive win for Dan Lanning and Oregon. It puts them in a position where they control their own destiny to get to the Big Ten championship game. The win also signals that this Ducks team can beat an elite team anywhere they play.