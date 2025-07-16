Bryce Boettcher’s Hard-Earned Rise As MLB Waits: 'He’s Everything Oregon Stands For'
Oregon Ducks two-sport star Bryce Boettcher is one of the most unique and dangerous players in college football.
Last June, Boettcher was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the MLB Draft.
Instead of reporting to spring training in 2025, Oregon’s leading tackler Boettcher will return to the Ducks football program for his final season of eligibility.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski revealed insight into Boettcher’s grit and determination.
“Absolute stud,” Wasikowski told reporter Bri Amaranthus. “Thrilled for him. Thrilled for everything that he's earned. He hasn't gotten anything given to him. You talk about a guy that's earned everything- whether it's baseball or whether it's football or life. He didn’t come from the easiest upbringing. He's come from a family with a ton of love in it, which is awesome. Ton of support. And he's just a grinder.”
“He's everything that the people of Oregon stand for - hard work, just basic roll up your sleeve kind of guy. And so everything he's getting right now, he's totally earned it. I'm just such a fan,” Wasikowski continued.
The inside linebacker Boettcher is Oregon’s top returner on defense and a beloved Duck-fan favorite. Boettcher is a Eugene-native and won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy which presented to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on.
From walk-on in 2022, to a career-high season in 2024, Boettcher is on a mission as the Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title in 2025.
And in true Oregonian fashion, Boettcher totaled his most tackles (11) against both of Oregon’s rivals: the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies.
Boettcher finished the 2024 season with 94 tackles while adding eight tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass breakups.
Boettcher was rated as the No. 4 linebacker in the country last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and his 89.8 grade puts him in the upper echelon of linebackers in college football. Boettcher joins Kansas State's Austin Romaine as some of the top linebackers returning in 2025.
During spring football, Boettcher opened up why he elected to forego the NFL Draft in favor for one more season in Eugene.
“I love my Ducks. I love my hometown and if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it I feel like I’d regret it down the road. Nowadays in college football it’s oftentimes beneficial to do that, so that’s why I did it," Boettcher said.
The baseball team, and coach Wasikowski miss Boettcher. However, the center fielder makes sure to make his presence felt at PK Park in Eugene.
“He comes by the dugout now and sits next to me in the dugout mid-game and just is like, ‘what's up, coach?’” Wasikowski said. “He's such a part of our family and the culture of our program.”
Boettcher also dominated on the baseball team in 2024, batting .276 with a career-high 12 home runs while driving in 35 runs and leading the team with 46 runs scored. The center fielder became the fifth player in Oregon history to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team.
Boettcher was selected to the all-Big Ten second team by the Big Ten’s coaches and the media while helping to lead Oregon to the first 13-0 start in program history, the Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.
While MLB waits, the college football world gets to enjoy Boettcher’s hard work. And possibly next, the NFL.