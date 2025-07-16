Ducks Digest

Bryce Boettcher’s Hard-Earned Rise As MLB Waits: 'He’s Everything Oregon Stands For'

Exclusive interview that dives into what makes Oregon Ducks senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher unique. The Eugene, Oregon-native returned to the Ducks football instead of taking his talents to the MLB or NFL. Boettcher's work ethic inspires many, including his coach.

Bri Amaranthus

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks two-sport star Bryce Boettcher is one of the most unique and dangerous players in college football. 

Last June, Boettcher was selected by the Houston Astros in the 13th round of the MLB Draft

Oregon Ducks Football Bryce Boettcher mlb nfl college linebacker playoff dan lanning
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead of reporting to spring training in 2025, Oregon’s leading tackler Boettcher will return to the Ducks football program for his final season of eligibility. 

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI, Oregon baseball coach Mark Wasikowski revealed insight into Boettcher’s grit and determination.

“Absolute stud,” Wasikowski told reporter Bri Amaranthus. “Thrilled for him. Thrilled for everything that he's earned. He hasn't gotten anything given to him. You talk about a guy that's earned everything- whether it's baseball or whether it's football or life. He didn’t come from the easiest upbringing. He's come from a family with a ton of love in it, which is awesome. Ton of support. And he's just a grinder.”

“He's everything that the people of Oregon stand for - hard work, just basic roll up your sleeve kind of guy. And so everything he's getting right now, he's totally earned it. I'm just such a fan,” Wasikowski continued. 

u
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher dances to “Shout” as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The inside linebacker Boettcher is Oregon’s top returner on defense and a beloved Duck-fan favorite. Boettcher is a Eugene-native and won the 2024 Burlsworth Trophy which presented to the nation's most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. 

From walk-on in 2022, to a career-high season in 2024, Boettcher is on a mission as the Ducks look to defend their Big Ten title in 2025. 

And in true Oregonian fashion, Boettcher totaled his most tackles (11) against both of Oregon’s rivals: the Oregon State Beavers and Washington Huskies. 

Boettcher finished the 2024 season with 94 tackles while adding eight tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and four pass breakups. 

Boettcher was rated as the No. 4 linebacker in the country last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), and his 89.8 grade puts him in the upper echelon of linebackers in college football. Boettcher joins Kansas State's Austin Romaine as some of the top linebackers returning in 2025.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) does a back flip during a break in the second half against the Washington Huskie
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) does a back flip during a break in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?

MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?

MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date

MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings

During spring football, Boettcher opened up why he elected to forego the NFL Draft in favor for one more season in Eugene.

“I love my Ducks. I love my hometown and if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it I feel like I’d regret it down the road. Nowadays in college football it’s oftentimes beneficial to do that, so that’s why I did it," Boettcher said.

The baseball team, and coach Wasikowski miss Boettcher. However, the center fielder makes sure to make his presence felt at PK Park in Eugene.

“He comes by the dugout now and sits next to me in the dugout mid-game and just is like, ‘what's up, coach?’” Wasikowski said. “He's such a part of our family and the culture of our program.”

Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski (44, R) talks to third baseman Carter Garate (3, C) and outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28, L)
May 31, 2024; Santa Barbara, CA, USA; Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski (44, R) talks to third baseman Carter Garate (3, C) and outfielder Bryce Boettcher (28, L) in the sixth inning of an NCAA Baseball Santa Barbara Regional against San Diego at Caesar Uyesaka Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Boettcher also dominated on the baseball team in 2024, batting .276 with a career-high 12 home runs while driving in 35 runs and leading the team with 46 runs scored. The center fielder became the fifth player in Oregon history to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team. 

Boettcher was selected to the all-Big Ten second team by the Big Ten’s coaches and the media while helping to lead Oregon to the first 13-0 start in program history, the Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff. 

While MLB waits, the college football world gets to enjoy Boettcher’s hard work. And possibly next, the NFL. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football