Oregon's Dillon Thieneman Updates T-Shirt Sales of Caucasian Collision Unit

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman is one of the leaders of the Ducks defense, and his formation of the "Caucasian Collision Unit" alongside Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher has given the pair some newfound publicity. Thieneman and Boettcher debuted a t-shirt with the letters CCU (Caucasian Collision Unit) after the Ducks beat Washington in the regular season finale, and the t-shirts were were made available to purchase.

Ahead of the Ducks' College Football Playoff matchup against No. 12-seeded James Madison, Thieneman was asked about the t-shirt sales by USA Today's Ducks Wire reporter Zachary Neel.

"Been pretty good," Thieneman responded with a laugh.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman's Notable Quotes Before College Football Playoff

Thieneman talked about more than the CCU on Tuesday, however, as Oregon is looking to win its first CFP game in the 12-team era. The Ducks safety spoke about James Madison's quarterback Alonza Barnett III, and he gave some insight into how this Oregon team is feeling ahead of Saturday's game.

With three weeks between the end of the regular season and the first round of the CFP, the Ducks were able to take some time off, and Thieneman spoke about how the break benefitted the team.

"I thought it was really beneficial to kind of just take a little bit of time, step away, like do some other things. I was able to go see my family for a little bit. And then it allowed us like that break, that time off. And then when we come back, we're ready to get back to work. So we had that growth period. And then now we're focused on JMU."

Thieneman was also asked about Oregon's motivation after the Ducks were eliminated in prompt fashion by the Ohio State Buckeyes in last year's CFP. Thieneman was not on the team in 2025, but he did join Oregon for bowl practices and was around the program during the loss to Ohio State.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a first-down catch against Oregon during the 2025 Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. | Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think it definitely has. They've gotten to the point where they're in the playoff, and then basically their first game in the quarterfinals, they got knocked out. So it's just having the expectations about what we're expecting in the playoffs. Like these are the 12 best teams. So you got to bring each week."

The Oregon safety previewed James Madison quarterback Alonza Barnett III, whose dual-threat abilities could pose challenges for the Ducks defense.

"He's able to kind of move the pocket a little bit. He can throw on the run. He can definitely hit guys deep. They got some good receivers, definitely pass threats, some vertical threats. And then we just got to be careful for the running back out of the backfield. So, I mean, he's able to make all sorts of passes, just got to be ready for him both on the ground and in the air," said Thieneman.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) passes for a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Lastly, Thieneman also spoke about Oregon co-defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, who is reportedly set to be the Ducks full-time defensive coordinator starting in 2026 with Tosh Lupoi taking the head coaching job at Cal. Thieneman shared some insight on his relationship with Hampton:

"I mean, he's been a (defensive) coordinator before. He's been at a few spots like Tulane in, in Duke before that, but he's got a lot of energy to him. He's very fun to be around. He'll like kind of give you some sh-t or talk back and forth, but I think he's just really good coach overall. He's able to connect with the players, understand the player, and just run the defense," Thieneman said.

"There was a lot of terminology change when I got here from my previous program, and I think he's just really good at explaining and just walking through step by step with the guys. And then, building how this coverage relates to this coverage and how you can just keep building," he continued.