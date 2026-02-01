Bryce Boettcher Draws Attention With Fiery Exchange at the Senior Bowl

It's no secret that Oregon Duck senior middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher brims with competitive spirit.

Outside of juggling baseball and football duties while still in college, the former Duck walk-on famously carried a baseball bat up the tunnel of Autzen Stadium in 2024, banging the sides of the structure in fury as the Ducks prepared to face their Big Ten rival, the Washington Huskies.

Boettcher, a Eugene native, plays with a viciousness and heart for a team he dreamed of playing for ever since he was little and that fiery passion for the game showed up once again in a viral moment from the Panini Senior Bowl on Saturday.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Bryce Boettcher Packs a Punch at Panini Senior Bowl

Prior to the start of the game, meant to bring college football seniors from across the nation to display their skills for NFL scouts, Boettcher was warming up with the rest of the National team by running through different plays.

During a drill where Tennessee senior running back Star Thomas ran the ball up the middle as the offensive line pulled to their right, Boettcher hustled from the left and connected with Thomas for a push-down tackle.

After the warmup play is dead, Boettcher extends his hand to Thomas to help him up, in which Thomas then accepts help from a nearby lineman and swings at Boettcher with his right hand while still holding the ball in his left. Boettcher swings back and the two continue to push each other until the lineman who helped up Thomas and two other players get in the middle.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive end Cian Slone (8) of North Carolina State reaches for a pass with National linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon defending the play during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A Eugene Native with a Competitive Nature

Beottcher holding his own against Thomas isn't out of the ordinary, but it does show the NFL hopeful is ready for the next level. The physicality shown in the warmup hit and passion in his defense displays to scouts that Boettcher has the temperment and self assuredness to be a firey leader on the field.

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team linebacker Bryce Boettcher (46) of Oregon practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Speaking of on the field, Boettcher ended the Senior Bowl game leading the National team with 10 total tackles and four solo tackles. Boettcher also picked up a pass breakup to boot.

The Reactions to Bryce Boettcher's Pregame Fire

Prior to his viral pregame altercation, and after, Boettcher recieved praise for his impact on the National teams' linebacker corps.

“The National Team LB group as a whole set the tone for the 3 days of practice. Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, Kaleb Elarm-Orr, Bryce Boettcher… were flying around making play after play after play,” ESPN's Louis Riddick said about Boettcher in a social media post prior to the game.

"Bryce Boettcher having his teammate swing on him during pregame warmups, he’s the type of linebacker you want on your team," said Philly Inquirer reporter Devin Jackson about the altercation.

Boettcher's physicality, leadership, and competitive spirit, well known by those that rooted for him in Eugene, shows itself not only in his tackles during a game, but also when a hand held out in support swings back in response.