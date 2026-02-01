Bryce Boettcher Draws Attention With Fiery Exchange at the Senior Bowl
In this story:
It's no secret that Oregon Duck senior middle linebacker Bryce Boettcher brims with competitive spirit.
Outside of juggling baseball and football duties while still in college, the former Duck walk-on famously carried a baseball bat up the tunnel of Autzen Stadium in 2024, banging the sides of the structure in fury as the Ducks prepared to face their Big Ten rival, the Washington Huskies.
Boettcher, a Eugene native, plays with a viciousness and heart for a team he dreamed of playing for ever since he was little and that fiery passion for the game showed up once again in a viral moment from the Panini Senior Bowl on Saturday.
Bryce Boettcher Packs a Punch at Panini Senior Bowl
Prior to the start of the game, meant to bring college football seniors from across the nation to display their skills for NFL scouts, Boettcher was warming up with the rest of the National team by running through different plays.
During a drill where Tennessee senior running back Star Thomas ran the ball up the middle as the offensive line pulled to their right, Boettcher hustled from the left and connected with Thomas for a push-down tackle.
After the warmup play is dead, Boettcher extends his hand to Thomas to help him up, in which Thomas then accepts help from a nearby lineman and swings at Boettcher with his right hand while still holding the ball in his left. Boettcher swings back and the two continue to push each other until the lineman who helped up Thomas and two other players get in the middle.
MORE: Big Ten’s Toughest and Easiest Schedules Ranked
MORE: Oregon Linebacker Bryce Boettcher’s Senior Bowl Is Changing His NFL Draft Stock
MORE: Oregon's New Grateful Dead Gear Is Grabbing Attention
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
A Eugene Native with a Competitive Nature
Beottcher holding his own against Thomas isn't out of the ordinary, but it does show the NFL hopeful is ready for the next level. The physicality shown in the warmup hit and passion in his defense displays to scouts that Boettcher has the temperment and self assuredness to be a firey leader on the field.
Speaking of on the field, Boettcher ended the Senior Bowl game leading the National team with 10 total tackles and four solo tackles. Boettcher also picked up a pass breakup to boot.
The Reactions to Bryce Boettcher's Pregame Fire
Prior to his viral pregame altercation, and after, Boettcher recieved praise for his impact on the National teams' linebacker corps.
“The National Team LB group as a whole set the tone for the 3 days of practice. Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, Kaleb Elarm-Orr, Bryce Boettcher… were flying around making play after play after play,” ESPN's Louis Riddick said about Boettcher in a social media post prior to the game.
"Bryce Boettcher having his teammate swing on him during pregame warmups, he’s the type of linebacker you want on your team," said Philly Inquirer reporter Devin Jackson about the altercation.
Boettcher's physicality, leadership, and competitive spirit, well known by those that rooted for him in Eugene, shows itself not only in his tackles during a game, but also when a hand held out in support swings back in response.
A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.