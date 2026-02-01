Oregon's Bryce Boettcher Turns Heads Again At Senior Bowl

Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher is participating in the Senior Bowl, where he is gaining attention and boosting his 2026 NFL Draft stock.

Louis Riddick of ESPN shared his thoughts on the Senior Bowl participants, highlighting Boettcher’s performance among a talented group of linebackers.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks the orange carpet as the Oregon Ducks arrive at Miami International Airport ahead of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29, 2025, in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The National Team LB group as a whole set the tone for the 3 days of practice. Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, Kaleb Elarm-Orr, Bryce Boettcher… were flying around making play after play after play,” Riddick posted on X.

The Senior Bowl gives Boettcher and other prospects the chance to improve their NFL Draft stock and show teams why they should select them. Boettcher is taking advantage of every moment, and Riddick’s post proves the linebacker is being noticed.

Boettcher has shown off his skills throughout the Senior Bowl practices. Earlier in the week, he made a big play against Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nick Singleton during a pass protection drill. Between Boettcher's performance this season and the Senior Bowl, the Oregon Ducks' linebacker is continuing to boost his draft projection.

Bryce Boettcher’s NFL Draft Stock Continues to Rise

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher celebrates his win as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boettcher could have moved on from college football last year, but instead played with the Ducks for his final year of eligibility. His decision to return for another year proved beneficial, as Boettcher is coming off a big season where the Ducks’ linebacker increased his draft stock immensely.

“I love my Ducks, I love my hometown, and you know, if I had another year of eligibility and didn’t use it, I feel like I’d regret it down the road,” Boettcher said last spring.

Boettcher finished the 2025 season as the team’s leading tackler, recording 136 total tackles and one sack. He also racked up five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He recorded double-digit tackles in seven games, including against Penn State, Texas Tech, and Indiana in both the regular season and the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

His 136 total tackles are No. 7 in program history for a single season. Boettcher concluded his time with the Ducks with 269 total tackles.

Boettcher initially committed to Oregon for baseball, joining the football team as a walk-on in his sophomore year. After starting as a special teams player in 2022 and originally playing defensive back, he became a starting linebacker in 2024. He showed growth from his first season as a starter, recording 94 total tackles.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) poses for a photo head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Whichever NFL team selects Boettcher will gain a dedicated athlete who gives it his all on every play, as proven by his development with the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon Ducks are a Pipeline to the NFL

In 2025, the Oregon Ducks had 10 players selected in the NFL Draft, which was a program record. Oregon looks to continue its success in sending players to the NFL this year.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq is coming off a breakout performance with the Ducks. After his first season as the team's No. 1 tight end, he is projected to be a first-round pick. Offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon could also work his way into the first round with his performance.

As the Ducks prove they are a pipeline to the NFL, the program will continue to bring in elite athletes through recruiting and the transfer portal. With Oregon bringing in talented players, no matter how many athletes the team loses to the NFL, the Ducks will continue to compete.

