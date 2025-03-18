5-Star Ohio State Commit Chris Henry Jr. Visits Oregon Ducks: Flip Potential?
The Oregon Ducks no longer hold the top 2026 recruiting class, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are pushing to o flip one of their top targets in in Chris Henry Jr. The five-star wide receiver is currently committed to Ohio State, but has shown plenty of interest in the Ducks over the offseason, culminating in another unofficial visit to Eugene over the past weekend.
The Ducks currently sit at No. 3 in the cycle behind USC and Clemson according to 247Sports, but landing a player of Henry Jr.'s caliber would certainly help Oregon's push for the No. 1-ranked class.
Henry took to social media, posting pictures of the Ducks' spring practice. It's the second time this year Henry has been on campus, after visiting Oregon back on Jan. 24.
It's a big win for Lanning and Oregon as Henry has been recruited by nearly every major program in the country. Henry ranks as the No. 2 wide receiver and No. 9 player in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Henry's size and athleticism makes him one of the most sought after players in the country, regardless of position.
"Henry has tremendous length and flashes surprisingly agility and lateral quickness for a player his size. He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has a huge catch radius. He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run combined with the size and sure handedness to be a go to guy on key third down situations," Biggins wrote.
Oregon will have to battle Ohio State well into the summer if the Ducks want to flip the Buckeyes' pledge. The Ducks will host Henry once more on June 13 for an official visit before he heads off to Columbus on June 20 for an official visit with the Buckeyes.
The Ducks are also duking it out with Ohio State for the nation's No. 1 recruit in five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The top player in 247Sports Composite rankings, Cantwell is down to a final list of seven schools, which includes both Oregon and OSU.
Cantwell has been enamored with Lanning and the Ducks, enough to warrant an official visit to Eugene on June 22.
“I think my favorite head coach still to this day has been Dan Lanning," Cantwell told Wiltfong. "I think everyone can understand. Great guy. Missouri guy."
If Oregon were to land both Henry and Cantwell, they would undoubtedly be in line to sign the best recruiting class in the country. It will take a lot of work to pull it off, but Lanning has the recruiting chops to pull it off.