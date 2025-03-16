5-Star Quarterback Recruit Ryder Lyons Analyzes Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, BYU Differences
Five-star quarterback recruit Ryder Lyons ranks as the nation’s No. 10 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2026 cycle. Lyons' commitment will have seismic waves in the recruiting class rankings and likely influence other top uncommitted prospects.
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have been vigorously recruiting Lyons to Eugene.
The quarterback from Folsom, California recently detailed the differences between his top three schools: the Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and BYU Cougars, in a conversation with On3's Steve Wiltfong. Lyons' relationship with Oregon coaches Lanning and Will Stein stood out and he addressed Phil Knight's name, image, likeness (NIL) money.
"Coach Stein, coach Lanning, how they’re doing as a program, they’re just building and building," Lyons told On3. "Me and coach Stein have a great relationship, probably the best out of any other coaches. They’ve been recruiting me the hardest probably, the whole time."
The reigning Big Ten champion Ducks certainly are building. Currently, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 2 in the nation. Oregon does not have a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class.
"How they’re recruiting, a lot of people like to say it’s all Phil Knight money, but they don’t really understand how good they recruit," Lyons continued. "Their culture is probably one of the best I’ve seen. How they play as a team, how they interact with each other.”
Lanning and Stein are building great reputations for their culture and they both have track records of excellent stability and quarterback development. Plus bothOregon coaches just signed contract extensions, to further cement their stability as recruits look to commit to Oregon.
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley had been slated as the favorite to land Lyons, before the big Oregon push. Ryder's brother, Walker Lyons, is a freshman at USC and he discussed the pull to the Trojans with On3.
“Coach Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heisman (Trophy winners), it’s very familiar, my brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest," Lyons told On3. "Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”
Since USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, the priority had been keeping the best California recruits in California with USC. The Trojans have arguably had the hottest start for the 2026 cycle. They hold 15 commitments, including 10 blue-chip prospects, four or five-star recruits and boast the top-ranked recruiting class.
“We’re going to do everything through the city,” Bowden said. “We’re going to do everything through the state. That’s going to be our primary focus.”
Securing Lyons' commitment would be a huge statement for USC. The Trojans recently flipped class of 2026 quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback also has his eye on BYU, to round out his top-three schools. Lyons has family ties to the Cougars as well.
“Also very familiar, my family went there, my sisters went there, obviously a big part of my faith," Lyons told On3. "Coach (Aaron) Roderick, coach (Kalani) Sitake, amazing people to talk to, great relationships with them. Great coaches, BYU had a huge year, 11 wins. A very good success rate with quarterbacks.”
Lyons commitment is expected this summer after spring visits to Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, Ohio State, BYU and Michigan. Lyons intends to take an LDS mission and would enroll in the spring of 2027.