5-Star Recruit Jackson Cantwell Calls Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning 'Favorite Head Coach'
The Oregon Ducks have no shortage of high-level athletes making their way through Eugene year in and year out, but one of the best could still be yet to come. Oregon remains in contention for 2026 five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, who revealed his six finalists to be the Ducks, Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this month.
Though Oregon will have some stiff competition in the race to land a commitment from Cantwell, Ducks coach Dan Lanning could be giving his team a notable advantage in this particular recruitment.
In a recent interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Cantwell revealed that Lanning is his favorite head coach among the ones he's met during the recruiting process. A product of Nixa, Missouri, Cantwell pointed to he and Lanning's shared Missouri roots as a reason for this. Lanning grew up in North Kansas City, MO.
“I think my favorite head coach still to this day has been Dan Lanning," Cantwell told Wiltfong. "I think everyone can understand. Great guy. Missouri guy."
According to 247Sports, Cantwell is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class along with being the No. 1 offensive tackle and the top player in the state of Missouri. He had 91 pancake blocks and didn't allow a single sack during the 2023 season at Nixa High School.
Cantwell took an unofficial visit to Oregon last June. He's also made unofficial visits to Alabama, LSU, Nebraska, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and TCU. He's also received offers from programs like Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Penn State and many more.
Both of Cantwell's parents were Olympians, so it's not too surprising that 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks described him as having "a stellar athletic profile." Along with football, Cantwell also throws shot put at track and field and plays basketball.
"Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who's an advanced mover at this stage of development," Brooks wrote.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class already boasts some elite talent but Cantwell would immediately become the best of the bunch if he were to commit to the Ducks.
The Ducks have secured commitments from four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell,defensive linemen Bott Mulitalo, Tony Cumberland and Tomuhini Topui, athlete Kendre Harrison,offensive tackle Kodi Greene and linebacker Tristan Phillips along with three-stars like defensive lineman Viliami Moala and edge Dutch Horisk
Oregon recently lost quarterback Jonas Williams, who de-committed and flipped to the USC Trojans. Still, the Ducks have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026 with the USC Trojans at No. 2, according to the On3 Industry.
Oregon will begin the 2025 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 30 against Montana State before closing out non-conference play at home against Oklahoma State (Sept. 6) and Oregon State (Sept. 20).