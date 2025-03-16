Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land 4-Star Recruit Jalen Lott Over Ohio State, Georgia
The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott. Lott visited Oregon this weekend. He spoke to On3 about his visit. Oregon coach Dan Lanning is looking to improve an already impressive recruiting class for 2026.
College football recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong gives Oregon the edge when it comes to signing Lott.
Jalen Lott “Leaning” To Oregon
Jalen Lott spoke about Oregon and if he is leaning towards committing to the Ducks.
“I’m definitely leaning towards them more than most schools right now,” Lott said. “Being able to feel wanted by the whole coaching staff is important to me and then showing me interest makes me want to commit and become a Duck.”
The Ducks recently hired Ross Douglas to be their wide receivers coach after the departure of Junior Adams, who took the wide receiver coach job with the Dallas Cowboys. Lott seems to be a fan of Douglass.
“He (Douglass) brings a lot of energy to the table,” Lott said. “I really like the coaching staff over there. Obviously Coach Lanning and Coach Ross the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationship.”
Ross values relationships, and that’s a big reason for Oregon being at the top of his list.
“Building relationships like that is important to me,” Lott said. “Their energy and the way they go about their business and I think they add a little fun to it…I feel like it’s definitely a brotherhood up there.”
Jalen Lott Player Profile
Jalen Lott is a 6-0, 170 pound wide receiver/athlete out of Frisco, Texas. Lott is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 4 athlete in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. He is a multi-sport athlete. In addition to playing football at Panther Creek High School, Lott runs track and field.
Oregon isn’t the only school that Lott has had his eyes on. He also listed the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, and Ohio State Buckeyes as schools he is high on.
“I’m really hot on LSU, Oregon, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State,” Lott said.
He has official visits with the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans coming up this summer.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
The Oregon Ducks have got commitments from nine players in the class of 2026. This class is so far headlined by four-star prospects; offensive tackle Kodi Greene, athlete Kendre Harrison, running back Tradarian Ball, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, and linebacker Tristan Phillips.
Oregon currently has the No. 3 ranked 2026 recruiting class according to 247Sports. The only schools ahead of them are the USC Trojans at No. 1 and Clemson Tigers at No. 2.
Will Dan Lanning and company eventually be able to land Jalen Lott? So far, things look quite promising.