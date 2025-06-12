Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Dominant NFL Minicamp: Majority Reps, Impressive Touchdowns
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns held their second day of mandatory minicamp, and this session focused on quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Shedeur Sanders displaying their skills in the red zone, continuing the battle for the starting quarterback position.
The former Oregon Duck star Gabriel was paired with fellow rookie Shedeur on one field for two-spot portions of practice while NFL veterans Flacco and Pickett took reps on the other field, according to Cleveland.com. The workouts were mostly modified to 7 on 7, however Gabriel did start and finish the few 11 on 11 drills that occurred.
The ESPN Cleveland quarterback tracker reports that Gabriel once again led the Browns in reps with 9 for 16 in passing with two touchdowns, a minicamp day best. Pickett followed up Gabriel going 6 for 11 with one touchdown, then Sanders going 8 for 9 and one touchdown, and Flacco rounding out the day with 3 for 7 and one touchdown as well. Flacco also took considerably less reps during the end of OTAs for the Browns.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral
One of Gabriel's touchdowns from Wednesday's minicamp is making the rounds on social media. In the video, Gabriel sits back in the pocket for 11 on 11 drills, and threads the needle down the middle of the redzone to wide receiver Jaelen Gill, who evaded a light block from defensive back Nik Needham.
After Gill lands from catching the ball, a Browns' staff member and wide receiver Cade McDonald jump, seemingly celebrating Gabriel's pass.
This video also got a few reactions online praising the former Duck. Below are a few of the replies from fans:
On Tuesday, the first day of the Browns' minicamp, Gabriel spoke about his progression since being drafted in the third round to Cleveland in April.
"I'd say two words. Continuous improvement. In this profession, I think there's a bunch of progression and regression. Just your ability to manage that as fast as possible. I think that allows a bunch of improvement at a faster pace. I have just been approaching it like that and am eager to learn each and every day and approach this like I'm a student," Gabriel said.
Gabriel is bringing a breadth of experience to the Browns, with a record-breaking 63 NCAA starts over his time with three different programs, including the Oregon Ducks. The Heisman Trophy finalist started all 14 games at Oregon while leading the Ducks to a Big Ten Championship and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He finished his college career as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189).
Now, he's following Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's frequently stated goal of having both his rookies learn from the veteran quarterbacks on the team. Going beyond learning to bonding, the Browns even posted a video recently of Gabriel convincing Flacco to recreate a posed picture with him on media day.
“I only really saw Dillon today as far as getting reps in team. He looks composed. He's running the offense pretty well. His eyes got pretty big when I got free and I was face up on him," Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett said of Gabriel, though he did admit all of the quarterbacks seemed "pretty calm."