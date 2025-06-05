Shedeur Sanders Ahead Of Dillon Gabriel in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Battle?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is at the center of one of the more interesting quarterback battles of the last few seasons.
A third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns, Gabriel is competing for the starting job with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett along with fellow rookie and fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders. Given Sanders' celebrity status, talking heads in the NFL media sphere have had a field day by delivering hot takes and bold predictions
ESPN Cleveland's Tony Rizzo is the latest to share his side of things, saying on recent radio episode that Sanders "looked like the best quarterback" during OTAs this week.
MORE: Why Four-Star EDGE Recruit Prince Tavizon Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC, Texas
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series
MORE: Analyst Predicts Dan Lanning As Next 'Young Coach' To Win National Championship
Whether or not Sanders has been the best quarterback at OTAs is up for debate but it certainly seems like he's being given some extra reps he didn't see during the first phase of OTAs.
During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported that Sanders did not participate in team drills, indicating that he might still have some work to do in order to pass Gabriel up. However, it's clear now that the Browns coaching staff was simply just easing him into things before the second phase of OTAs began on Tuesday.
"Then the way it played out yesterday is the way that I thought it would, Shedeur, right now, is the fourth-team quarterback," Cabot said of Sanders on May 29. "He did not take any team reps yesterday there. Sometimes there's misinformation that comes out of an OTA like that, but he just did not take any team reps. He wasn't the second guy or the first guy. He didn't take any 11 on 11 yesterday. So he did a really nice job in his 7-on-7s -- a great job -- but they are making him come up the learning curve and earn his way."
According to Cleveland Browns team reporter Kelsey Russo, Gabriel had touchdown passes to wide receiver Kisean Johnson along with tight ends Brenden Bates and Tre' McKitty during red zone drills against the defense during the first phase of OTAs.
"He's doing a really nice job," Cabot said of Gabriel. "Once again, we didn't see him in very many team drills, or 11 on 11, he only took three of those reps yesterday. So he's got a ways to go. And you know, I think he'll I think he'll get there. He does things really well. He's very efficient. He's got a nice strong arm.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he's not concerned about the quarterback depth chart at this point in the offseason and is only focused on getting all four candidates different kind of reps.
"We're mixing it up every single day," Stefanski said. "We're just trying to get guys exposure to different concepts, those type of things. So, it varies by walkthrough. It can vary by drill. It's not something that we're really – we're not leaning into or worried about the order at this moment."
It's possible that all four quarterbacks will get a chance at early preseason reps when the Browns begin their three-game exhibition slate on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.