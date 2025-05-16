Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Disrespected In NFL Quarterback Rankings?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert is heading into his sixth season in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers have built a strong team around Herbert and are heading into their second season with coach Jim Harbaugh.
CBS Sports released its post-draft quarterback rankings ahead of the 2025 season. The rankings sort the projected starters of all 32 teams. In the first of CBS Sports’ rankings, Herbert did not make the top ten, being listed as No. 12, sitting ahead of No. 13 Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
“Too high? Too low? No spot feels right for a guy who threw just three picks in an old-school Jim Harbaugh attack but went out with another playoff whimper. As always, he’s got all the tools,” CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin wrote.
Herbert has seen much success throughout the regular season, but the Chargers have not had positive best post-season results. Since the 2020 NFL season, the Chargers have made the postseason two times, both resulting in a loss in the Wild Card round. The Chargers made the playoffs during Harbaugh's first season with the team, but only scored 12 points resulting in a loss against the Houston Texans.
The playoff woes did hurt Herberts’ ranking, as it was one of the worst games of his career. Against the Texans, Herbert completed 14 passes for 242 yards. He threw one passing touchdown and four interceptions, finishing the game with a 43.8 completion percentage.
Despite what happened in the Wild Card round, Herbert had a strong 2024 season. The former Ducks quarterback passed for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Herbert had a No. 1 wide receiver to pass to, Ladd McConkey, and the Chargers offense was a tough unit.
Herbert and the Chargers need to improve in the postseason and move past the first round, but does that make him the No. 12 quarterback in the league?
Ahead of Herbert on CBS Sports' rankings is No. 11 Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield passed for 4,500 yards, and 41 touchdowns in the 2024 regular season, though he threw 16 interceptions. Mayfield finished with just 185 passing yards and also lost in the Wild Card round.
Ranked at No. 10 is 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Purdy and the 49ers did not have the season the team expected, missing the postseason. Purdy missed two games, passing for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns, but threw 12 interceptions. While Herbert and Purdy had similar passing yards, Herbert's touchdown to interception ratio was better.
The No. 9 ranked quarterback is the Lions' Jared Goff. The Detroit Lions were another team to not show up in the postseason but did earn the No. 1 seed. Goff had an impressive season, passing for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns.
At No. 8 is Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Similarly to Purdy, Love also played in 15 games this season, finishing with 1,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The Packers were also first-round exits during the postseason.
The four quarterbacks ranked above Herbert either missed playoffs last season or lost in their first playoff game. Some, such as Mayfield and Goff, had a better regular season than the Chargers quarterback, but Herbert threw the fewest interceptions.
Whether Herbert being out of the top 10 is deserving or not, the former Oregon Ducks quarterback has a lot to prove in the 2025 NFL season. The Chargers' offense will have McConkey entering his second season and a young rookie running back, Omarion Hampton helping Herbert make a playoff push in the 2025 season.
The Los Angeles Chargers will kick off the 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 5.