Cleveland Browns 'Love' Dillon Gabriel As Much As Cam Ward Before NFL Draft?
The Cleveland Browns were busy during the 2025 NFL Draft, trading out of the No. 2 overall pick, selecting former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round, and then drafting former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. However, it appears as though Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski were enamored by Gabriel during the pre-draft process.
In an interview with The Sporting News' Bill Bender, Cleveland's senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura revealed some of the Browns' thinking behind selecting both Gabriel and Sanders.
"They love Dillon Gabriel. I think this draft was, 'If we come out of the draft with Cam Ward, great, but if we don't come out of the draft with Cam Ward, we're coming out of it with Dillon Gabriel,'" Zegura told The Sporting News.
Ward was the consensus top quarterback in this year's draft class, and he was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick. The Browns then traded the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars who drafted cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
It appears as though the Browns had Gabriel ranked behind Ward on their big board, even though the former Duck was the fifth quarterback selected in the draft. While the Browns seemingly loved Gabriel, they also traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick. As a result, Gabriel and Sanders have been consistently compared to each other.
The spotlight has been focused on them, but the best glimpse at this quarterback competition will most likely come in the preseason. Not only will fans get to see how the coaches decide to use and call plays for Sanders and Gabriel, everyone will also get to see both rookie quarterbacks getting live reps against an opposing defense.
Stefanski's first address to the Cleveland rookies was posted on the Browns' social media pages, and the Cleveland coach told his newest players that they will all have to earn their spot on the team.
For Zegura, he believes that the Browns have hope heading into the 2025 season, regardless of who wins the quarterback battle this offseason.
"I think they both looked good, and if you're a Browns' fan there has got to be hope between these two and Kenny Pickett. The Browns can find somebody that can be their quarterback of now and the future and also to know that if it doesn't work out you have the security blanket of two first-round picks in 2026," said Zegura.
Neither Gabriel nor Sanders were taken with the No. 2 pick that Cleveland previously held, but both quarterbacks are expected to compete for a real chance at playing time during their rookie year. Zegura spoke about what he saw at the rookie minicamp, and he believes that Sanders' draft slide has potentially decreased the expectations for his transition into the NFL.