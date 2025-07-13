Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Edge Over Shedeur Sanders In Quarterback Competition?
Training camp in the NFL is right around the corner, which means position competitions are about to heat up. Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel is working for the starting role, but where does the competition stand?
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback was taken in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Two rounds later, the Browns drafted former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Between selecting another quarterback and joining veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, Gabriel is under pressure ahead of the season.
While Flacco may be the projected week one starter, the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski stand by the competition being wide open, and have a recent history of starting multiple quarterbacks in a season. The first step to starting for Gabriel will be to work his way up the depth chart. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot argues Gabriel has the slight edge over Sanders.
“His superpower in the competition is his computer-like processing speed and decision-making,” Cabot said. “During spring practices, including rookie minicamp, organized team activities, and mandatory minicamp, Gabriel looked solid and held his own.”
“Thanks to his quick grasp of the terminology and playbook, Gabriel worked with the starters at his times during OTAs and minicamp, and also received his share of 11-on-11s. Sanders didn’t get as many of those high-level reps in those sessions,” Cabot continued.
ESPN tracked the combined quarterback stats during OTAs and minicamp that were open to the media. Gabriel went 48-of-83, throwing eight touchdowns. The former Ducks’ quarterback had the most completions and second-most touchdowns, following Sanders’ nine.
Despite being a third-round draft pick, Gabriel has proved to be a winning quarterback. He spent one season with the Oregon Ducks, leading the team to a 13-1 record with the only loss being against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff.
Gabriel finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He is a talented player and, despite his height, can be the Browns’ franchise quarterback.
Gabriel currently has +500 odds to be the Cleveland Browns' week one starting quarterback on FanDuel Sportsbook. Flacco is the favorite with -102 odds, with Pickett right behind him with +200 odds. Sanders has the lowest odds with +870 odds.
The Cleveland Browns will kick off their training camp on July 23, and the quarterback competition will be the top thing to watch. Not only is it important to keep track of who could be starting for the Browns, but which player could potentially be traded.
It is unlikely that the Browns will enter the regular season with four active quarterbacks on the roster. Veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson is recovering from an achilles injury and could return to the team in the fall as well, which could cause another quarterback to be traded, or even released.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback will have to step up and show the Browns why the team was wise to draft him. It may be a crowded quarterback room, but Gabriel can take advantage of working with them and learning from his teammates.
The Cleveland Browns' first preseason game will be on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers, which will be interesting to see how the quarterback reps are split.
