Cleveland Browns OTAs Quarterback Stats: Dillon Gabriel Standing Out In Competition?
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel was a third-round draft pick and is competing for the starting quarterback position with three other players.
Browns have gone through voluntary OTAs preparing for mandatory minicamp. In addition to Gabriel, the other quarterbacks competing through camp are rookie Shedeur Sanders and more experienced signal callers in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
Following voluntary practices, ESPN Cleveland released the numbers for each quarterback through the two open OTA practices. The stats combine from both 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods.
Gabriel has had the most pass attempts, going 22-36, and threw touchdowns. Gabriel has the most completions and the second-most touchdowns of the four quarterbacks. Gabriel threw one interception on the first open practice, which came from a tipped pass, but per ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, the interception was removed after replay review.
While it still will not be the same as game-action, mandatory minicamp will pick up the pace for the quarterback competition. The rookies will begin seeing just how fast the NFL defense is once star defensive end Myles Garrett is on the field.
The early favorite to get the nod in Week 1 is Flacco. Flacco is a long-time veteran and a Super Bowl winning quarterback. He also has experience playing with the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski. Flacco was with the team in 2023 when he was signed mid-season and helped lead Cleveland to the Playoffs.
MORE: 5-Star Recruit Jett Washington Calls Oregon Ducks 'Home' After Visit
MORE: Former Oregon Ducks Strength Coach Aaron Feld Leaving Miami Hurricanes, Mario Cristobal
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Photos Going Viral
Despite Flasso being the early favorite, Gabriel has just as much of a chance to start as any quarterback on the roster. Stefanski has made it clear that the team is going to evaluate every player and see how they handle various situations. No matter who gets more reps each day, the competition is wide open and Gabriel is showing off his skillset early.
All eyes are also on the two rookies, both being from the 2025 draft class. Selecting Sanders in the fifth round after picking Gabriel in the third has added to the enticing competition. During the two open practices, Sanders went 16-23 with six touchdowns and one interception.
"Those guys are doing great," Stefanski said at the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 Foundation Golf outing. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."
With four quarterbacks healthy, there is a chance that one is either released or traded by training camp. Still, Gabriel is taking advantage of the busy quarterback room, learning from the veterans on the team throughout the quarterback competition.
"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.