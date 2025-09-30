Why Dillon Gabriel Could Be NFL’s Next Breakout Quarterback
The Cleveland Browns are making a change at quarterback, bringing in former Oregon Ducks star and Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and moving veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco to the bench.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported the news that Gabriel is set to make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Gabriel has only appeared in two blowout losses for the Browns, and he has only thrown four pass attempts in his young NFL career. How will the rookie fare in four quarters, let alone the rest of the 2025 season?
A look at Gabriel's college career, specifically his time with the Oregon Ducks, can explain why the rookie quarterback is ready to face NFL defenses.
NFL's Next Breakout Quarterback?
In leading Oregon to an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten Championship, and the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, Gabriel proved himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the country in 2024.
Instead of turning heads with his size (listed at 5-11, 205 pounds), Gabriel stood out at Oregon because of his decision-making and his accuracy. With the Ducks, Gabriel threw for 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and six touchdowns before eventually declaring for the NFL Draft.
Gabriel spent only one season in Eugene, Oregon, but he made plenty of history during his time with the Ducks. He finished as the FBS leader in career touchdowns with 189, and Gabriel also set the record for the most career starts by a college quarterback with 63.
In addition to the career accolades, Gabriel's name is littered throughout the record books at Oregon. In 2024, Gabriel had the third-most passing yards in a single season by a Ducks quarterbac, only behind Oregon legends in Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix.
Gabriel finished his lone season at Oregon with a 72.9 percent completion rate, good for No. 2 all time behind Nix's 77.4 percent, which is still the FBS single-season record for completion percentage. Gabriel also finished with the third-most votes for the Heisman Trophy.
The two players that finished above Gabriel for the Heisman? The winner of the award in 2024, Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick, and running back Ashton Jeanty went on to be the No. 6 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski surprised some by selecting Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but if Gabriel's efficiency translates to the pro-level, he could carve out a career in the NFL. After picking Gabriel in the draft, Cleveland pointed to Gabriel's knowledge of the game and his efficiency at Oregon for some of the many reasons behind the selection.
He showed his ability to protect the ball in college, but will Gabriel's arm be as effective in the NFL?
Through the Browns' first four games, Flacco has thrown two touchdowns and six interceptions. While Gabriel might not be a better decision-maker than the former Super Bowl MVP and NFL veteran, the rookie quarterback could provide a spark for Cleveland's offense.
Dillon Gabriel's London Debut
Gabriel's first-ever start in the NFL is taking place London, England, meaning West Coast fans of the former Oregon star will have to wake up at 6:30 a.m. PT in order to watch Gabriel start against the Vikings.
Minnesota has one of the best defenses in the NFL, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings currently rank No. 3 in the league for passing yards allowed per game.
No matter the amount of eyes on the Browns rookie, Gabriel has an opportunity to prove himself as a capable starting quarterback in the NFL. However, the Vikings are well-equipped to spoil the rookie's starting debut.
When Cleveland drafted Gabriel, some were shocked to see the former Ducks quarterback taken off the board so high. The Browns also have rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the roster, and fans have been clamoring for the former Colorado Buffaloes star to make an appearance. If the Browns have a short leash on Gabriel, like they did with Flacco, Sanders' time could be sooner than later.