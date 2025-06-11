Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Opens Up About NFL Transition At Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns knew what they had when they selected one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft in Dillon Gabriel. The former Oregon Ducks star comes into the NFL with plenty of starting experience as he owns the record for most starts in a NCAA history with 63.
Coming over from college to the NFL is a hard thing to do, regardless of who the player is. Being able to be on the field for so many snaps and games has allowed Gabriel to develop a knack for understanding concepts and schemes quickly.
During Gabriel's first media availability of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, the rookie quarterback talked about how far he's come since getting drafted in April.
"I'd say two words. Continuous improvement. In this profession, I think there's a bunch of progression and regression. Just your ability to manage that as fast as possible. I think that allows a bunch of improvement at a faster pace. I have just been approaching it like that and am eager to learn each and every day and approach this like I'm a student," Gabriel said.
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com said in his pre-draft write up about Gabriel that one of his biggest strengths as a prospect is his game experience.
"Gabriel is an older and smaller QB prospect, but he offers a tremendous amount of game experience and productivity. He operates with poise and confidence from the pocket. He’s capable of playing within the confines of an offense and can create yards with his legs as needed," Zierlein said.
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has been one of, if not the most watched position battle in the NFL this offseason. With the Browns taking Gabriel and Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Day 3 in the draft and adding them to a quarterback room that featured established veterans like Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, there's a lot of competition vying for one spot on the field.
Despite the competitiveness of the unit, Gabriel said that he thinks what makes the position group special is the experience.
“Just a diverse room,” Gabriel said. “Diversity in experience, and you just appreciate those guys. I think what we’ve done as a room really well is the inability to dwell on the past. We’re just extremely present."
If Gabriel wins the starting job, which is something that could very well happen given how quickly he's picked up Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski's offense, he would join a special group of former Oregon quarterbacks who are starting in the NFL.
The Ducks have two quarterbacks starting in the AFC West with Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos in addition to Marcus Mariota, the backup quarterback of the Washington Commanders. Interestingly enough, Gabriel would be the third former ex-Oregon quarterback to start in the AFC.