Cleveland Browns Update Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders' Injury Status For Practice 10
The Cleveland Browns update the injury statuses of rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns are on practice 10 of NFL training camp and have yet to name a starting quarterback between Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
INJURY UPDATES
Gabriel is limited with hamstring tightness and Sanders will practice after not participating in team drills on Aug. 2 due to arm soreness.
"He'll be out here, just a little bit of tightness," Stefanski said about Gabriel.
Sanders also addressed his arm soreness.
"That's all it truly is," Sanders said. "Sometimes you go in hot, then you wait for a second, and then you get cold, then get back hot. My arm and body weren't used to that, so it's just and adjustment within my body and within my arm."
Pickett is still recovering from a hamstring injury and won't particpate in team drills on Monday.
The 40-year-old Flacco is the only quarterback to not miss any practice time.
STATS FROM TRAINING CAMP
Gabriel and Sanders star in one of the hottest NFL storylines. Will Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry cut one of the rookies or trade veteran quarterbacks Pickett or Flacco? Could the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on the roster? With all the intrigue, the stats from training camp have been very interesting.
Through nine practices, here are how the four quarterbacks have performed, per ESPN Cleveland.
Joe Flacco: 54-for-92 (58.7 percent), 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Shedeur Sanders: 49-for-70 (70.0 percent), 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions
Kenny Pickett: 23-for-34 (67.6 percent), 3 touchdowns, 1 interception
Dillon Gabriel: 62-for-113 (54.9 percent), 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions
After drafting Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland surprised many by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders in the fifth round. Each rookie has had a strong NFL offseason so far with a real shot at winning the starting job.
Gabriel has received reps with the first team throughout training camp, although Flacco has earned the most reps with the first team.
Gabriel enters his first NFL season as one of the most experienced collegiate quarterbacks in history. He spent six years playing in college, spending time with UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. Gabriel transferred to the Ducks for one season, leading Oregon to its first-ever 13-0 start and the Big Ten Championship.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Favorite For Starting Quarterback Position
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land Multiple 5-Star Recruits
MORE: Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
PRESEASON GAMES LOOM
Will the former Oregon Duck star Gabriel play in Cleveland's preseason opener?
"Yeah, I think it'll just be interesting. It's a cool concept too," Gabriel said of the Browns preseason. "Being a rookie, kind of new to how preseason works, it'll be interesting to see how it goes in joint practice, even leading into the preseason game. But, you know, it's fun.... You look forward to it as a competitor as well."
The Browns face the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.
After that, Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). Not only will it be first-look at the four quarterbacks playing a game in a Browns uniform - It'll also be all eyes on how the Browns divide the playing time for those games.
Preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show Browns coach Kevin Stefanski that he can start in the NFL.
Whether Gabriel is named Cleveland's starting quarterback or not, Oregon Ducks fans will be following along and cheering on their Heisman Trophy finalist.