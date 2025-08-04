Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns Update Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders' Injury Status For Practice 10

The Cleveland Browns update the injury statuses of rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns are on practice 10 of NFL training camp and have yet to name a starting quarterback between Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Will the former Oregon Duck star Gabriel play in Cleveland's preseason opener on Friday against the Carolina Panthers?

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
INJURY UPDATES

Gabriel is limited with hamstring tightness and Sanders will practice after not participating in team drills on Aug. 2 due to arm soreness.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"He'll be out here, just a little bit of tightness," Stefanski said about Gabriel.

Sanders also addressed his arm soreness.

"That's all it truly is," Sanders said. "Sometimes you go in hot, then you wait for a second, and then you get cold, then get back hot. My arm and body weren't used to that, so it's just and adjustment within my body and within my arm."

Pickett is still recovering from a hamstring injury and won't particpate in team drills on Monday.

The 40-year-old Flacco is the only quarterback to not miss any practice time.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel reveals new car, a Chrysler minivan after signing his NFL rookie contract / Oregon Ducks on SI via Chrysler

STATS FROM TRAINING CAMP

Gabriel and Sanders star in one of the hottest NFL storylines. Will Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry cut one of the rookies or trade veteran quarterbacks Pickett or Flacco? Could the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on the roster? With all the intrigue, the stats from training camp have been very interesting.

Through nine practices, here are how the four quarterbacks have performed, per ESPN Cleveland.

Joe Flacco: 54-for-92 (58.7 percent), 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Shedeur Sanders: 49-for-70 (70.0 percent), 6 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

Kenny Pickett: 23-for-34 (67.6 percent), 3 touchdowns, 1 interception

Dillon Gabriel: 62-for-113 (54.9 percent), 4 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After drafting Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland surprised many by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes star Sanders in the fifth round. Each rookie has had a strong NFL offseason so far with a real shot at winning the starting job.

Gabriel has received reps with the first team throughout training camp, although Flacco has earned the most reps with the first team.

Gabriel enters his first NFL season as one of the most experienced collegiate quarterbacks in history. He spent six years playing in college, spending time with UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. Gabriel transferred to the Ducks for one season, leading Oregon to its first-ever 13-0 start and the Big Ten Championship.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (right) chats with wide receiver Gage Larvadain after practice, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

PRESEASON GAMES LOOM

Will the former Oregon Duck star Gabriel play in Cleveland's preseason opener?

"Yeah, I think it'll just be interesting. It's a cool concept too," Gabriel said of the Browns preseason. "Being a rookie, kind of new to how preseason works, it'll be interesting to see how it goes in joint practice, even leading into the preseason game. But, you know, it's fun.... You look forward to it as a competitor as well."

The Browns face the Carolina Panthers on Friday in their first preseason game. Kickoff in Charlotte is set for 7 p.m. ET (5 p.m. MT) on the NFL Network.

After that, Cleveland plays the Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). Not only will it be first-look at the four quarterbacks playing a game in a Browns uniform - It'll also be all eyes on how the Browns divide the playing time for those games.

Preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show Browns coach Kevin Stefanski that he can start in the NFL.

Whether Gabriel is named Cleveland's starting quarterback or not, Oregon Ducks fans will be following along and cheering on their Heisman Trophy finalist.

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

