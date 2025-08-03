Cleveland Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel's Training Camp Stats Day 9
Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel received a big opportunity to separate himself in the Browns' quarterback competition during the ninth day of training camp on Saturday.
The former Oregon Ducks quarterback struggled mightily on Friday, throwing a pick and completing three of his 14 passes. Gabriel continues to battle for a starting spot against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.
Pickett is still recovering from a hamstring injury, while Sanders didn’t get any teams reps on Saturday. Gabriel gave an improved performance with two of his quarterback competitors out on team drills.
Here are the stats from the ninth day of training camp Saturday, Aug. 2, per ESPN Cleveland:
- Flacco: 11/18, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Gabriel: 11/22, 1 TD, 0 INT
Sanders, Pickett Sidelined From Team Drills
The rookie quarterback took the field with the first team for the 11-on-11 period on Saturday. Gabriel has received practice time throughout camp with the starters, although the veteran Flacco has earned the most reps with the first team.
Sanders has impressed at times, most recently going seven for 10 with a touchdown on Friday. Still, the Browns seemed eager to draft Gabriel this spring. Cleveland traded up to choose Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in the third round, while Sanders didn’t get selected until the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.
Sanders didn’t participate in team drills on Saturday due to arm soreness, but he still did individual work with the other quarterbacks.
"I think it's next man up, and when you're not in a competition, I think you're losing ground," Pickett told the media after practice. "I think that's just the nature of the business, the nature of the game. So, it's great for those two guys to get extra reps, and me and Shedeur got to get back out there."
Gabriel’s Quest To Start
Gabriel enters the NFL as one of the most experienced collegiate quarterbacks in history. He spent six years in the NCAA, spending time with UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.
The Browns seemingly liked what they saw from Gabriel in the 2024 season with the Ducks. He took the program to the Rose Bowl and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Gabriel isn’t the first rookie quarterback out of Oregon who fought to secure a starting role. Most recently, Bo Nix battled to earn the week 1 start for the Denver Broncos last season in a battle with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. In 2020, Justin Herbert didn’t receive his first career start until week 2 because Tyrod Taylor had a punctured lung, despite Herbert going sixth overall in the draft.
Cleveland is a unique situation. Even though Gabriel also finds himself competing against veteran quarterbacks, the Browns decided to also draft a prominent quarterback from the 2024 NCAA season in Sanders.
It might be an uphill battle for Gabriel to become the week 1 starter. If there’s anything to learn from the journeys of recent Pro Ducks, it to take an opportunity and run with it.
The Browns are set to play the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 with two other preseason games to follow before they kick off the season.