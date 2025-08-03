Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes Recruiting History With Latest 5-Star Commit
The Oregon Ducks have been rolling since the beginning of the summer on the recruiting trail and they just added another top recruit to their 2026 recruiting class.
One of Oregon's top targets on the Ducks' recruiting board, five-star defensive back Davon Benjamin, committed to the Ducks on Saturday. Benjamin became the fifth five-star commit for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, tying the Ducks with the Alabama Crimson Tide for the most five-star commits in the country.
Signing five five-stars in one class would also be the most in Oregon's history.
The Ducks have the following five-stars committed (per 247Sports' Composite Rankings):
- Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive tackle
- Anthony Jones, EDGE
- Jett Washington, safety
- Kendre Harrison, tight end
- Davon Benjamin, cornerback
Benjamin is the latest addition to the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class and brings the class up to 17 commits, good enough for the No. 7 recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Benjamin announced his commitment to the Ducks over his other finalists in Washington, Texas, and Michigan.
The No. 4 safety and No. 35 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings, Benjamin was one of the highest ranked uncommitted players left on the board. Oregon's defensive back class is shaping up to be one of the best in the country. Benjamin joins Washington, four-star safety Devin Jackson, and three-star safety Xavier Lherisse.
Benjamin fits into the Ducks' scheme perfectly with his ability to play in the box or stick on a man in coverage. Earlier in his high school career, Benjamin was a track star, which goes to show the kind of athlete the Ducks are getting.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports said that Benjamin could become an immediate impact player at the next level.
"The most versatile defensive back out West and could end up starting at corner, safety or nickel. Athletically gifted, a twitchy athlete who can stop and start on a dime, change direction...when combine his physical tools with his high compete level, it won't surprise at all if Benjamin is a potential three-and out college player and a high round NFL Draft pick," Biggins said.
The Ducks have had success when it comes to recruiting defensive backs in recent cycles. During the 2025 recruiting cycle, Oregon signed a quartet of four-star defensive backs, including the crown jewel of the recruiting class in five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord.
After a slow start to the 2026 recruiting cycle, Oregon have ended the summer on a high note with the addition of Benjamin and Jones. At one point earlier in the offseason, the Ducks had a recruiting class ranked outside the top 25 and now Lanning has the program back on the right track.
Although the National Early Signing Period is a few months away, the Ducks should be able to finish out the 2026 recruiting cycle with a top ten class. And with players like Benjamin and his fellow five-star commits in tow, it could be one of the most impactful classes Lanning and the Ducks have signed in recent memory.