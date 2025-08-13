Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel received the most passing attempts in a joint practice with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead of a preseason game between the two teams. The former Oregon Ducks star has been battling a hamstring injury and missed the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.
However, after an injury to fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it appears Gabriel is the likely starter for the Browns' preseason game two.
Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Eagles
Gabriel didn't have his best practice of the Browns' training camp in the joint practice with the Eagles. Here’s the stats for all four of the Browns quarterbacks that participated, per ESPN Cleveland.
Joe Flacco: 6/13, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Kenny Pickett: 5/6, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Dillon Gabriel: 6/19, two touchdowns, zero interceptions
Tyler Huntley: 3/4, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions
Shedeur Sanders did not practice after suffering an oblique injury early in practice.
Which Quarterback Will Start Vs. Eagles?
Gabriel told reporters that his hamstring feels better, indicating that he could likely start on Saturday. Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot says the former Oregon Ducks star is a "good bet" to be the Browns' starting quarterback vs. the Eagles.
Gabriel spoke to the opportunity, after the joint practice.
"I think for many people in any situation, you either look at things as a threat or an opportunity, and an emotionally healthy mind always sees it as an opportunity. For me, I just continue to try and be in that mental mindset and headspace, and every day is an opportunity," Gabriel said.
"When you wake up, you can get better or just coast, and for me, I'm always trying to get better, mental reps, whatever it may be, even in the training room, or in the weight room, there's things that you can get better at, so... That's what I'm focused on," Gabriel continued.
Oregon fans are not surprised to see Gabriel maintain his poise amid one of the most talked about NFL storylines this season. Sanders' NFL Draft fall to the fifth round certainly brought more attention to the quarterbacks competition as Gabriel transitions to the NFL.
Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Back From Injury
Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each missed the Browns first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with hamstring injuries. Against the Panthers, the Browns only played two quarterbacks; Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley.
Shedeur Sanders wow'd in his first NFL actions. Sanders went 14/23 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Browns 30-10 win. Huntley saw limited time and went 6/8 for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Pickett is still nursing his hamstring injury so it appears that Gabriel could get the starting nod and make his NFL debut.
Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule
The NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show why the Browns drafted the Heisman Trophy in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ducks fans can't wait to cheer him on in his first NFL action.
Cleveland plays on the road vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug 16 at 1 p.m. ET.
The Browns' third preseason game is vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.