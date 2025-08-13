Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Philadelphia Eagles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel did not have his best performance in a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles. With fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders suffering an injury, it appears Gabriel could get the start vs. the Eagles in his NFL debut. The former Oregon Ducks star addressed the opportunity after the practice.

Bri Amaranthus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel received the most passing attempts in a joint practice with the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead of a preseason game between the two teams. The former Oregon Ducks star has been battling a hamstring injury and missed the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

However, after an injury to fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it appears Gabriel is the likely starter for the Browns' preseason game two.

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel Stats From Joint Practice With Eagles

Gabriel didn't have his best practice of the Browns' training camp in the joint practice with the Eagles. Here’s the stats for all four of the Browns quarterbacks that participated, per ESPN Cleveland.

Joe Flacco: 6/13, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions

Kenny Pickett: 5/6, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions 

Dillon Gabriel: 6/19, two touchdowns, zero interceptions

Tyler Huntley: 3/4, zero touchdowns, zero interceptions 

Shedeur Sanders did not practice after suffering an oblique injury early in practice.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) runs for yards during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which Quarterback Will Start Vs. Eagles?

Gabriel told reporters that his hamstring feels better, indicating that he could likely start on Saturday. Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot says the former Oregon Ducks star is a "good bet" to be the Browns' starting quarterback vs. the Eagles.

Gabriel spoke to the opportunity, after the joint practice.

"I think for many people in any situation, you either look at things as a threat or an opportunity, and an emotionally healthy mind always sees it as an opportunity. For me, I just continue to try and be in that mental mindset and headspace, and every day is an opportunity," Gabriel said.

"When you wake up, you can get better or just coast, and for me, I'm always trying to get better, mental reps, whatever it may be, even in the training room, or in the weight room, there's things that you can get better at, so... That's what I'm focused on," Gabriel continued.

Oregon fans are not surprised to see Gabriel maintain his poise amid one of the most talked about NFL storylines this season. Sanders' NFL Draft fall to the fifth round certainly brought more attention to the quarterbacks competition as Gabriel transitions to the NFL.

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws as QBs Dillon Gabriel (5) and Kenny Pickett look on during minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett Back From Injury

Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett each missed the Browns first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with hamstring injuries. Against the Panthers, the Browns only played two quarterbacks; Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley. 

Shedeur Sanders wow'd in his first NFL actions. Sanders went 14/23 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in the Browns 30-10 win. Huntley saw limited time and went 6/8 for 51 yards and a touchdown. 

Pickett is still nursing his hamstring injury so it appears that Gabriel could get the starting nod and make his NFL debut.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at Cross
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) chats with quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns Preseason Schedule

The NFL preseason is a huge opportunity for Gabriel to show why the Browns drafted the Heisman Trophy in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ducks fans can't wait to cheer him on in his first NFL action.

Cleveland plays on the road vs. the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday, Aug 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Browns' third preseason game is vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23 at 1 p.m. ET.

