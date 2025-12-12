Dillon Gabriel Opens Up On Former Oregon Ducks Coach

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel opened up on what makes his former Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Will Stein unique. Gabriel's comments are impactful as Stein leaves Dan Lanning's Ducks for a head coaching opportunity at the Kentucky Wildcats.

Beyond Stein's reputation as a sharp offensive mind, Gabriel points to Stein’s ability to teach, communicate, and build genuine trust into a life-long bond. Those qualities helped elevate Oregon’s offense and shaped Gabriel’s transition into an NFL-ready quarterback.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, a former Oregon quarterback, left, and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, right, take a picture with Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Dillon Gabriel Said About Will Stein

Stein’s influence on Gabriel is unmistakable. The way Gabriel describes their relationship, makes it clear just how pivotal Stein was in shaping his development in just one season as a Duck. And while Gabriel has moved on to the NFL, his words highlight exactly what Oregon is losing.

“I love Stein,” Gabriel said per Kentucky. “He has been a huge part of my success and what I’ve been able to achieve this far. We had a great time at Oregon together. I learned so much about football from him. From the X’s and O’s, how to be a quarterback, leadership, and most of all dialogue.

“The conversations he has with the quarterback and the relationships he develops allows you to be successful in everything you do on and off the field. I love him to death and he’s a friend for life.”

It’s equally clear that the Ducks are parting with more than just an offensive coordinator. In Stein, they’re losing a teacher, a communicator, a quarterback builder, and a team-first coach inside the program. His departure leaves a real void for Lanning’s staff, even as it becomes a major gain for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bright side is, Lanning has clear success in hiring coordinators. Every coordinator (Stein, Tosh Lupoi, Kenny Dillingham) that Lanning has hired at Oregon has parlayed the opportunity into a Power Four head coaching job. Lanning says he expects the next coordinators he hires to climb to the same trajectory.

Drew Mehringer, who coaches tight ends and is co-offensive coordinator, is set to become offensive coordinator, per multiple reports, but Lanning has yet to confirm that hire.

Dillon Gabriel's NFL Trajectory

Gabriel's NFL career is far form over but he has hit some bumps early.

The Browns quarterback situation tumultuous since they decided to draft two high-profile quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in Gabriel and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel won the starting job but struggled with uncharacteristic mistakes during the first half of the season. A week 11 concussion then sidelined him and opened the door for Sanders, who seized the opportunity and held onto the starting role for the remainder of the year.

Gabriel was not exactly set up for success, with a constant media narrative that Sanders should have been drafted higher and would be the better option for Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns Shedeur Sanders Dillon gabriel rookie quarterback Kevin Stefanski nfl concussion san francisco 49ers trade | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The two rookies are a combined 2-6 as starters for the Browns, and it would not be a surprise if Cleveland drafted another quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft or pivoted to Deshaun Watson, who is coming off of an ACL tear. More drama looms for the Browns at quarterback, and a possible trade of Gabriel may be in the future as they shift to Sanders in a crowded quarterback room.

A fresh start could do the Heisman Trophy finalist some good after a slow NFL start.

Gabriel has a 1-5 record in his six starts, along with two additional games in relief. He finished 109-of-184 passing (59.2 percent) for 937 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions, topping 200 yards only once. His modest completion rate and an 8.91 percent sack rate stand out.

MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

As a Duck, Gabriel showed off elite decision making and processing, one of the few reasons why Cleveland viewed him as a third-round NFL Draft pick. The former Oregon quarterback threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns and led Oregon to a 13-0 regular season record and a Big Ten Conference Championship. He, Stein and Lanning also earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff but were bounced by the eventual Champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl.

Gabriel ended his college career as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189), finished second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931), and set the record for the most career starts by a quarterback with 63.

Recommended Articles