Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Teased About Rose Bowl Loss By Rookie Teammate Quinshon Judkins
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has began to settle into his new spot after getting drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.
With NFL rookie minicamp wrapped up and OTAs underway in Cleveland, developing chemistry is one of the biggest points of focus for rookies at this point in the season. And that is exactly what Gabriel and fellow rookie, running back Quinshon Judkins, have been doing.
Former Ohio State running back Judkins spoke with Sports Illustrated about how the Browns' rookie class has been developing chemistry, which includes a couple of innocent jokes coming at the expense of Gabriel that date back to their time in college. Ohio State and Oregon were two of the best teams in college football last season, but the Buckeyes ended the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes with a 41-21 win in the Rose Bowl.
"Oh, yeah. All the time. I try not to be too harsh, but I mean sometimes Dillon brings up how they beat us the first time and I’ll just do this to him [flash four fingers in reference to Ohio State's 41 points] and he’ll shut up...a lot of us have a little team chemistry, but also, at the same time, there’s a little animosity because we just played each other not too long ago," Judkins said.
During the Oregon Ducks' win vs. Ohio State in the regular season, Gabriel popped off for 341 yards and two touchdowns in the 32-31 win over the Buckeyes. However in the rematch, Gabriel's numbers took a bit of a dip, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns, but picked up a majority of his stats in garbage time.
Judkins said that despite battling as college foes, it's all in the past as the rookies now bond and reminisce about their college moments.
"We laugh about the moments at particular points in these games that we played against each other, how we were a part of each other’s journeys, and where we ended up now. So it’s pretty special," Judkins said.
Keeping things lighthearted and fun is something the Browns' rookies will have to rely on as OTAs and fall camp rolls around. Especially with the quarterback battle that is unfolding inside the quarterback room.
Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders are among the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. The two rookies, Gabriel and Sanders, are battling with experienced veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as the 2024 starter, Deshaun Watson, heals from a torn achilles that will cost him the entirety of the 2025-26 season..
All eyes will be on Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to see which quarterback will be taking first team reps when the team puts the pads on in the summer. For what it's worth, Gabriel was a third-round pick, compared to Sanders' who was taken in the fifth round.
Although they weren't Day 1 picks, the Browns believed enough in the rookies to select them. Flacco and Pickett are expected to be short-term rentals and shouldn't be in the picture long-term for the franchise.