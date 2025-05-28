Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Teased About Rose Bowl Loss By Rookie Teammate Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns have been quickly building chemistry within their NFL rookie class, resulting in some jokes at the expense of quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins beat Gabriel in the Rose Bowl while at Ohio State.

Gabriel Duarte

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs off the field during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs off the field during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel has began to settle into his new spot after getting drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

With NFL rookie minicamp wrapped up and OTAs underway in Cleveland, developing chemistry is one of the biggest points of focus for rookies at this point in the season. And that is exactly what Gabriel and fellow rookie, running back Quinshon Judkins, have been doing.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) hands off to running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Former Ohio State running back Judkins spoke with Sports Illustrated about how the Browns' rookie class has been developing chemistry, which includes a couple of innocent jokes coming at the expense of Gabriel that date back to their time in college. Ohio State and Oregon were two of the best teams in college football last season, but the Buckeyes ended the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes with a 41-21 win in the Rose Bowl.

"Oh, yeah. All the time. I try not to be too harsh, but I mean sometimes Dillon brings up how they beat us the first time and I’ll just do this to him [flash four fingers in reference to Ohio State's 41 points] and he’ll shut up...a lot of us have a little team chemistry, but also, at the same time, there’s a little animosity because we just played each other not too long ago," Judkins said.

During the Oregon Ducks' win vs. Ohio State in the regular season, Gabriel popped off for 341 yards and two touchdowns in the 32-31 win over the Buckeyes. However in the rematch, Gabriel's numbers took a bit of a dip, throwing for 299 yards and two touchdowns, but picked up a majority of his stats in garbage time.

Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) reacts in the second quarter against the Oregon Duck
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) reacts in the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Judkins said that despite battling as college foes, it's all in the past as the rookies now bond and reminisce about their college moments.

"We laugh about the moments at particular points in these games that we played against each other, how we were a part of each other’s journeys, and where we ended up now. So it’s pretty special," Judkins said.

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) passes as quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Keeping things lighthearted and fun is something the Browns' rookies will have to rely on as OTAs and fall camp rolls around. Especially with the quarterback battle that is unfolding inside the quarterback room.

Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders are among the four quarterbacks vying for the starting job. The two rookies, Gabriel and Sanders, are battling with experienced veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as the 2024 starter, Deshaun Watson, heals from a torn achilles that will cost him the entirety of the 2025-26 season..

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) gets ready during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns trai
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) gets ready during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All eyes will be on Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to see which quarterback will be taking first team reps when the team puts the pads on in the summer. For what it's worth, Gabriel was a third-round pick, compared to Sanders' who was taken in the fifth round.

Although they weren't Day 1 picks, the Browns believed enough in the rookies to select them. Flacco and Pickett are expected to be short-term rentals and shouldn't be in the picture long-term for the franchise.

