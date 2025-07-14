Ducks Digest

Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson Without Contract As Training Camp Looms

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson has yet to sign his rookie contract as training camp is right around the corner. The former Oregon Ducks player is joining a talented offense and could be a breakout player, but Ferguson is one of the many second-round draft picks without a signed contract.

Angela Miele

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
With training camp around the corner, the majority of the second-round NFL Draft picks are still unsigned, including Los Angeles Rams right end Terrance Ferguson. The former Oregon Ducks tight end was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he could be a breakout player this season, he has yet to sign his rookie contract.

In May, two second-round picks signed fully guaranteed contracts: Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Signing second-round picks to a fully guaranteed contract is unprecedented in the league, leading to other draft picks not signing their deal either. Ferguson is one of the rookies still awaiting their rookie deal.

A fully guaranteed contract would mean teams still owe players the entire deal even if they are released. As training camp nears, players are set to compete for a role on the roster. With two players signing contracts of this nature, this is now what the players want with their contracts as well. Higgins and Schwesinger remain the only second-round draft selections to sign their rookie contracts.

Fully guaranteed contracts are primarily seen with first-round picks and veteran players, leading to teams dealing with something new this season. There are 30 second-round picks without a deal.

Despite being a rookie, Ferguson could become one of the top players for the Rams in 2025. Ferguson became Oregon’s all-time leader in receptions with 134 and second in yards with 1,537 through four years.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) carries the ball during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2024, Oregon’s undefeated regular season, Ferguson had 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. He played a pivotal part in Oregon’s offense, averaging 49.3 yards per game. Once he takes the field in the NFL, Ferguson could become the Rams’ top tight end by the end of the season.

In Los Angeles, Ferguson has the chance to learn from veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee is likely to start the season as the top tight end, as the returning veteran, but given Higbee’s age and injury history, it would not be surprising to see Ferguson take over and become a breakout player in 2025.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to having Higbee as a mentor, Rams coach Sean McVay was a tight ends coach earlier in his career. With a coach who has once specialized in the tight end position, Ferguson has the potential to thrive in the Rams’ offense.

“Higs is someone who jumps right off the bat. I’d say all the tight ends, though, have really leaned in and really helped me out with, whether it’s the playbook, little subtle things that you know, make Higs great, and being a veteran guy,” Ferguson told the media during OTAs. “It’s been amazing with Coach McVay. He’s really poured into me and leaned in me out there with just little subtle things I can change and get better at.”

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson (TE08) looks on during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams brought in valuable additions in the offseason, including wide receiver Davante Adams, and with veteran quarterback Mathew Stafford signing an extension, Los Angeles has immediate sights set on another Super Bowl win.

The Rams’ rookies and veterans will begin reporting to training camp on July 22, but which rookies will be participating will be something to watch across the league. Ferguson participated in both minicamp and OTAs without a contract, but the situation could be something to watch as contract issues continue.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a writer covering the USC Trojans on Sports Illustrated. She graduated from Rutgers University with a Master’s in Communication and Media in 2024. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2022 from Rowan University. She graduated with a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media. Since graduating from Rowan University, she has been a contributor on various websites, most recently covering the NFL and college football for The Forkball.

