Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson Without Contract As Training Camp Looms
With training camp around the corner, the majority of the second-round NFL Draft picks are still unsigned, including Los Angeles Rams right end Terrance Ferguson. The former Oregon Ducks tight end was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while he could be a breakout player this season, he has yet to sign his rookie contract.
In May, two second-round picks signed fully guaranteed contracts: Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins and Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. Signing second-round picks to a fully guaranteed contract is unprecedented in the league, leading to other draft picks not signing their deal either. Ferguson is one of the rookies still awaiting their rookie deal.
A fully guaranteed contract would mean teams still owe players the entire deal even if they are released. As training camp nears, players are set to compete for a role on the roster. With two players signing contracts of this nature, this is now what the players want with their contracts as well. Higgins and Schwesinger remain the only second-round draft selections to sign their rookie contracts.
Fully guaranteed contracts are primarily seen with first-round picks and veteran players, leading to teams dealing with something new this season. There are 30 second-round picks without a deal.
Despite being a rookie, Ferguson could become one of the top players for the Rams in 2025. Ferguson became Oregon’s all-time leader in receptions with 134 and second in yards with 1,537 through four years.
In 2024, Oregon’s undefeated regular season, Ferguson had 43 receptions for 591 yards and three touchdowns. He played a pivotal part in Oregon’s offense, averaging 49.3 yards per game. Once he takes the field in the NFL, Ferguson could become the Rams’ top tight end by the end of the season.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Four-Star Recruit Over Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Most 'Underrated' Quarterback In NFL?
MORE: Ole Miss Legacy Recruit Deuce Geralds Makes Commitment Announcement
In Los Angeles, Ferguson has the chance to learn from veteran tight end Tyler Higbee. Higbee is likely to start the season as the top tight end, as the returning veteran, but given Higbee’s age and injury history, it would not be surprising to see Ferguson take over and become a breakout player in 2025.
In addition to having Higbee as a mentor, Rams coach Sean McVay was a tight ends coach earlier in his career. With a coach who has once specialized in the tight end position, Ferguson has the potential to thrive in the Rams’ offense.
“Higs is someone who jumps right off the bat. I’d say all the tight ends, though, have really leaned in and really helped me out with, whether it’s the playbook, little subtle things that you know, make Higs great, and being a veteran guy,” Ferguson told the media during OTAs. “It’s been amazing with Coach McVay. He’s really poured into me and leaned in me out there with just little subtle things I can change and get better at.”
The Rams brought in valuable additions in the offseason, including wide receiver Davante Adams, and with veteran quarterback Mathew Stafford signing an extension, Los Angeles has immediate sights set on another Super Bowl win.
The Rams’ rookies and veterans will begin reporting to training camp on July 22, but which rookies will be participating will be something to watch across the league. Ferguson participated in both minicamp and OTAs without a contract, but the situation could be something to watch as contract issues continue.