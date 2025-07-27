Cleveland Browns Quarterback Dillon Gabriel's Chances To Earn Starting Role
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is attempting to do what former Oregon Ducks, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, did in their respective rookie years: play meaningful snaps as the starter.
Nix won the starting quarterback battle outright before his rookie year, whereas Herbert made his first career start in week 2 of the season after the Chargers' starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered pregame injury.
Gabriel was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with pick No. 94 in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, a pick that the Browns traded up to make, and he has found himself in an odd situation in Cleveland. The Browns are currently going through camp with four quarterbacks. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are the four vying for the starting job.
Gabriel was asked what it would take to win the starting job. He took a humble approach when speaking to the Cleveland media before practice.
“You know I think its just focusing on where I’m at today I think a lot of people are focused on results but the more you can just be where your feet are the results will come and for me I'm just focused on today, I've got a practice today that I look forward to and its been a blast to learn and compete every day," said Gabriel.
Sports radio host Tony Grossi spoke today on 850 ESPN Cleveland, explaining that he thinks Gabriel will win the backup role by the time the season begins.
“I think if he continues to practice like this and then gets in the game and continues to put the team in the end zone, then I think you could convince me that he's got a chance to start," said Grossi. "I expect Gabriel to move into No. 2 at some point down the road in the preseason. I could easily see Flacco and Gabriel be No. 1 and No. 2 in September."
Training camp has given fans a chance to see how the coaches divide practice reps, and that may resemble where the quarterbacks are on the pecking order. Gabriel’s session was with the starters, while Sanders had a session with the backups at Friday's practice. However, on Saturday Sanders practiced with the second offense while Gabriel was with the third. Pickett worked with the starters.
Gabriel having his throwing session with the starters and Sanders with the backups could mean nothing. It could also mean Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has started to formulate an idea of where he sees each quarterback through rookie camp and now through the first few days of training camp.
Browns and Ducks fans will get to see Gabriel in action against an opposing team when the Browns take on the Carolina Panthers in week one of the preseason on Aug. 8.