Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Ohio State's Ryan Day’s Suicide Awareness, Adversity
LAS VEGAS - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day are starting to get to know each other better. After going head-to-head twice last season, the two young coaches are rising stars that will undoubtedly continue to play each other in meaningful football games on the path to the College Football Playoff National Championship
It'd be easy for the Big Ten foes to not particularly like each other. Or grit through their teeth as they discuss the successes of one another.
That is not the case.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks On SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning was quick to compliment Day on his on-field preparation and how he admires his commitment to mental health. Day is a strong advocate of mental health awareness after he lost his father to suicide at eight years old.
"Obviously what he's done with his program is unbelievable. He's done a great job developing, growing, and improving that team year in and year out," Lanning told Amaranthus. "They work really, really hard as a staff. But I think probably as impressive as anything is the stuff that he's done off the field, whether it's suicide awareness, his relationship with his family, being a good family man."
"You talk about experiencing adversity last year, some of the stuff that he had to go through throughout the season, and then the success that came with that, I think, is just impressive to see how he's able to handle that. There's a lot of pressure in college football, and he's experienced as much as anybody, but then he's able to finish that off with great success. He's done a really good job, and it's impressive to see," Lanning continued.
The 46-year-old Day has been very open about the toll his father's death took on him, especially during a time when mental health was a taboo topic. He proactively shares his story and advocates proactive mental health to his team and nationally. The Day family partnered with Nationwide Children’s Hospital and the Kids Mental Health Foundation to create the 'The Christina and Ryan Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Wellness.'
The stressors of college football (and life) are real and Day and Lanning share that understanding. They also share a mutual respect.
Day also addressed the respect he has for the 39-year-old Lanning at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas.
"I think Dan (Lanning) is a great coach," Day said. "I think he's got a great perspective when you really get a chance to know him, which I have. We got a chance to go on the Nike trip together and then also play golf this spring."
Day also spoke about Lanning's strength when it comes to his family. Lanning's wife Sauphia was diagnosed with osteosarcoma - a rare, aggressive form of cancer. Sauphia fought and beat the cancer, completing treatment in 2017 and forever inspiring her family along the way.
"When you hear the story about he and his wife and everything his wife has been through, he's got an unbelievable perspective on the game and what motivates him," Day continued. "You don't always see that in coaches. So I have a lot of respect for him and not only the work that he does, but also the perspective that he has. He cares about people and he's got a good balance in his life, I believe. He's very intelligent and it's always good competing against him."
Lanning and Day are similar in their commitment to their families and causes that are near and dear to their heart.
... They also are comparable in their not-so-great golf games.
"Ryan can bomb a drive," Lanning said. "Neither one of us are great golfers. There is a reason why we both coach."
The Ducks are reigning Big Ten Champions, the Buckeyes are reigning National Champions... Both Oregon and Ohio State will get every teams' best shot. Including one another.
Oregon and Ohio State do not play each other during the 2025 Big Ten regular season, but they could meet in the postseason.
The Ducks and Buckeyes have been among the nation's elite since Lanning and Day took over, respectively. The recent history between the two teams has been exciting.
Day's Buckeyes ended Oregon's historic 2024 football season in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. The Ducks brought a perfect 13-0 record into the 'Granddaddy Of Them All' but the Buckeyes beat Oregon 41-21, and continued on to win the National Championship.
In October of the 2024 season, Oregon got the better of Ohio State in possibly the most-exciting college football game of the season. The Ducks beat the Buckeyes, 32-31, in front of an Autzen Stadium record crowd of 60,129 fans. It was the first top-five showdown in stadium history, and the win over No. 2 Ohio State matched the highest-ranked win in program history.
Lanning and Day are putting the golf clubs back in the closet as budding new friends and exciting competitors.