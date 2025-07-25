Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Blown Away By 'Unbelievable' Offensive Playmaker
Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq is posed for a breakout season with former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson off to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. The Ducks migrated to Las Vegas for Big Ten Media Days, and Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq were two of the speakers that Oregon made available for interviews.
Sadiq broke onto the scene last year, as the backup to Ferguson. Sadiq found ways to impact the offense, however, and is now set to be the starting tight end for the Ducks and a dangerous target for quarterback Dante Moore.
Sadiq had his biggest game in the Big Ten Championship Game last season, catching two passes for two touchdowns on the evening, including one that saw Sadiq hurdle a Penn State Nittany Lion defender on his way to the endzone.
Lanning was asked about Sadiq and the impact he hopes to have this year. Lanning was full of praise for his tight end and made a simple request to his quarterbacks: throw Sadiq the ball.
"I actually told Kenyon on the way down, yesterday was the first time I played (EA Sports College Football 25 video game), but I played with my youngest son, Titan... and Sadiq went off," Lanning said. "He balled out. I need to make sure I bring that up to our quarterbacks: throw it to Kenyon because he’s been unbelievable this offseason. Like I said, if you just see him work its not a secret."
Sadiq, who is rated as an 88 overall in the video game NCAA College Football 26, will look to translate his video game numbers into real life this coming season. Sadiq finished his 2024-25 campaign with the Ducks with 24 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Sadiq also filled in a little in the run game, carrying the ball five times for 24 yards.
Sadiq spoke with great praise for Lanning when speaking with the Las Vegas media, referencing Lanning's relationships with his players.
"He's installed a great culture. Especially in the modern NIL/Transfer Portal era, he's done a great job of being able to connect his players, even if they're only there for one year,” Sadiq told the Big Ten broadcast team.
Sadiq is an emerging leader for Oregon and will be tasked with taking a massive role in the Ducks offense this season. After top-receiver Evan Stewart suffered a knee injury that is likely season ending, Sadiq is Oregon's top-returning offensive producer.
The three offensive players with the next most production from 2024 are: wide receiver Justius Lowe (203 yards), running back Noah Whittington (136 yards) and running back Jayden Limar (71 yards).
Hopes are high for true freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore to step into a starting role for Oregon. The Ducks also added senior transfer receiver Malik Benson from the Florida State Seminoles.
... One thing is clear for the Ducks in 2025: Sadiq is clearly a great option for the Ducks offense.