Which Cleveland Browns Quarterback Receiving Most Reps In Training Camp?
It was reportedly a rough day for the Cleveland Browns training camp, with fans returning once more to the Berea. As the offseason marches on, so does the hunt for the Browns' starting quarterback, and so does Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel's campaign to be the pick.
According to ESPN Cleveland, Gabriel finished Saturday's practice 8-15 with one touchdown. The former Oregon Ducks star was able to protect the ball, throwing no interceptions. Fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders shined on Saturay, finishing 8-11 with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
However, in Cleveland's third practice, Gabriel an Sanders tied with the number of reps (8). Joe Flacco got the most reps going four for eleven and Kenny Pickett going two for six with one touchdown.
ESPN Cleveland also reported that during Friday's practice, Gabriel got some time with the ones' group of players, the first time that has happened during training camp.
Overall, the consensus of reporters attending the third day of mandatory training camp was that the offense felt off, however, quarterback reps were replaced with focus on the run game.
During a call-in interview with ESPN Cleveland, Browns analyst Tony Grossi shared that Gabriel was a shining spot amongst a practice bogged down by the immense heat in the area.
"I think one positive development, I've got to tell you after two days, Dillon Gabriel is looking pretty good out there," Grossi said. "He's looking better than he looked at minicamp and I thought he was fine at minicamp."
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shared during media availabilities that he hopes to have an updated quarterback plan by Monday.
"I think the big thing for me is putting our guys into position where we can evaluate them," Stefanski said. "I think they did a great job in the spring... all four of those guys. We'll continue to put them in some situations. But ultimately, we'd like to make a decision sooner than later."
Gabriel was also asked further about competing for the starting job during an after practice media availability.
"It's just focusing on where I'm at today," Gabriel said. "I think a lot of people are focused on results, but the more you can just be right where your feet are, the results will come."
Browns quarterback coach (and former Oregon Ducks quarterback) Bill Musgrave also spoke after practice about the amount of work Gabriel and Sanders are putting in to compete as rookies for the starting gig.
"They're doing the best they can. It's a lot," Musgrave said. "It's a lot for any young player whether you're the top pick in the draft or the last pick - there's just a lot of adjustement between college defenses and pro defenses. The way they align, the way they disguise, the way they study us - they know us better than we know ourselves. It's a lot for any QB and our two guys are doing a really wonderful job at handling all of that."