Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Playbook Habits Surprise Teammate
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Oregon Ducks star has been turning heads with his performance in practices. Browns wide receiver Luke Floriea was on the Honor the Land show earlier this week and spoke very highly of Gabriel.
Luke Floriea on Dillon Gabriel: “He’s Never Not Studying”
Lulke Floreia and Dillon Gabriel are each heading into their rookie seasons in the NFL. Floriea played at Kent State from 2020 through 2024. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent shortly after.
Gabriel on the other hand was picked by the Browns in the third round of 2025 NFL Draft. These two have started to form a bond with each other. Gabriel’s love and dedication for the game has stood out to Floriea.
“Me and Dillon have gotten super close over these last couple weeks. He’s a ball guy through and through,” Floriea said. "He loves football. You can tell how seriously he takes it. He’s never not studying the playbook.”
Floriea added that Gabriel’s work ethic has helped build up his own confidence when he’s on the field with him.
“That gives you confidence as a receiver because you know he’s going to go in there and put you in the right spot and put you where you need to be and not put you in harms way,” Floriea said.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Job Security Ranked: Luke Fickell, Lincoln Riley Hot Seat?
MORE: Elite Linebacker Recruit To Commit To Oregon Ducks, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan?
MORE: Elite Recruit Davon Benjamin Reveals Finalists, Sets Commitment Date
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Bryson Beaver Skyrockets Over Ryder Lyons: Recruiting Rankings
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room for 2025
Dillon Gabriel is one of five quarterbacks that are currently in the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. Furthermore, he isn't even the only rookie quarterback the Browns. Two rounds after taking Gabriel, Cleveland drafted Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round. This came as a shock to many people because Sanders was initially projected to be a first or second round pick, not a day three selection.
In addition to Sanders, the Browns also added a pair of free agent quarterbacks; Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Flacco was a member of the Indianapolis Colts last season and started six games. Flacco was previously with the Browns in 2023 and was a big reason for them going 11-6 and making the playoffs.
Kenny Pickett played the first few seasons in the NFL with the Steelers before being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles last season to be their backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts. The Eagles won the Super Bowl with Pickett as the backup. He signed with Cleveland this offseason.
Then there is Deshaun Watson. Watson has a couple years left on his contract with the Browns, but is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last season. His return to action is still unknown at this time.