Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders More Accurate Than Dillon Gabriel? Kurt Warner's Take
The Cleveland Browns have the deepest quarterback room in the NFL after drafting two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft in former Oregon Ducks star Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, plus adding veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason.
The competition is wide open, meaning both rookie quarterbacks in Gabriel and Sanders could earn the starting job in Cleveland.
NFL two-time Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP, Kurt Warner, weighs in on Sanders' accuracy. Warner believes the Browns got a steal in Sanders, who fell to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"My evaluation was (Sanders) is the most accurate quarterback in this draft," said Warner during an appearance on the Jim Rome show. "When he sets his feet, when he's comfortable in the pocket and he delivers the football, the ball goes where he wants it to go."
"(Sanders) was a quarterback that was asked to have to win football games for his team i don't think that can be overstated," Warner continued. "He wasn't a fifth round prospect in my opinion. I'm going solely off of tape. What I know off of tape, I thought he put some really, really good things on tape and I'm excited to see how this Cleveland quarterback room plays out."
Warner's incredible 12 years of success in the NFL began as an undrafted free agent from Northern Iowa. Warner is the only undrafted player to be named NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP and the only undrafted quarterback to lead his team to a Super Bowl victory (St. Louis Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV.)
Warner can relate to the chip that may be on the shoulder of Sanders, who was a first round projected pick before experiencing an unprecedented tumble in the draft as teams continued to pass on his talents.
Warner's claim that Sanders is more accurate than all the quarterbacks in his class, including Gabriel, is bold.
Gabriel's experience, leadership, NFL combine interviews and accuracy are a few of the reasons the Browns felt it was a no-brainer to draft Gabriel over Sanders in the third round. Gabriel has started 63 career games, the most in FBS history by a quarterback.
The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel silenced Oregon to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.
Gabriel was also a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel is the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns (189), and tied with Case Keenum for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). He is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).
Cleveland GM Andrew Berry spoke to Gabriel's accuracy after drafting him.
"Very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility," Berry said about Gabriel. "Really well rounded game. Doesn't have ideal height but that's not something we thought showed up in his game."
Snaps will come at a premium for the Browns' crowded quarterback position this offseason, but it's a challenge that Gabriel is ready for.
"I learned how to become a winner," Gabriel said after getting drafted to Cleveland. "It's a habit and you've got to do it every single day. For me, winning is something I'm addicted to. So, excited to bring that and excited to continue to grow and learn because naturally, too, that's why I've had successes. I'm eager to learn and know that I don't know everything and what I'm walking into. However, I have a great clue and probably have the most experience of anyone that can be walking into what the NFL is."
One of the deciding factors for Cleveland to pass on Sanders until the fifth round was his negative plays, according to Brown reporter Mary Kay Cabot. Sanders threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and was sacked 94 times in two years at Colorado.