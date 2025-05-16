Dillon Gabriel 'Just Looks Better' Than Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns Minicamp
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is sharing a major spotlight ahead of his rookie season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
A third-round pick by Cleveland in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel is aiming to compete for the starting job this offseason along Shedeur Sanders, the star-studded former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback that was selected by the Browns in the fifth round after a major draft slide.
Many NFL fans were overcome with confusion as to how Gabriel could be selected so far ahead of Sanders, who was seen as a potential top-five pick in the weeks leading up to the draft. However, early indications from Gabriel at Browns rookie minicamp could indicate that Cleveland got it right.
According to minicamp evaluations from ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, Gabriel has been the better quarterback. This isn't a knock on Sanders and more of a compliment to Gabriel, who brings six years worth of starter-level experience to the table after time at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon.
"I thought both days Dillon Gabriel looked a little bit better," Grossi said. "He throws a tight spiral. He throws a beautiful ball. He's very assertive. He knows the pocket, you can tell that, even though they're not rushing. He just has a pocket presence. Better arm strength than I thought. ... The numbers are the only thing that don't lie. You can say he's short. He's 5-foot-11. So, he's short. I thought Gabriel was a little better both days. Doesn't mean Shedeur Sanders is a bust or anything. The other guy just looks better."
Gabriel and Sanders will be competing for the starting role with veteran former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Deshaun Watson would have been in the mix as well if not for suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles earlier this offseason.
Gabriel told reporters at rookie minicamp that he's embracing the competition while leaning on his experience throughout the process.
"It's not new to me. I've done it at every stop, and I've done it at every level," Gabriel said, per the Browns team website. "Thank goodness for that and great preparation in that. But also know that my competition is yesterday. How can I be better than I was yesterday? So that's what I'm focused on and continue to create an environment that you want to be a part of and that's all you can do."
Both Gabriel and Sanders will likely get their chance to shine in live action when the Browns begin preseason action on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8. Cleveland will also play the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams during the preseason before opening the 2025 campaign at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.