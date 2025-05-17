Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Draws Tua Tagovailoa Comparison From NFL Analyst
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel had one of the more storied careers in college football history. Despite that, size, athleticism, and arm strength concerns, Gabriel wasn’t viewed as an elite NFL draft prospect. In fact, some analysts had a seventh-round grade on him. Gabriel’s moxie, toughness, accuracy, and leadership ability were lauded by everyone, but not many believed he’d go in the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Gabriel didn’t exactly have the greatest pre-draft showing at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, but still, his value was proven once again when he was selected in the third round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns, ahead of quarterbacks like Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, Will Howard, and others. While Gabriel was picked higher than most would’ve expected, there were a few who believed he would be drafted in that range and also compared him to a Pro Bowl quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa.
“He’s played a ton of football, he’s got a lot of similarities to a player like Tua [Tagovailoa], not only lefty and whatnot. The ball distribution, the anticipation, the layering over guys, so Miami, I thought, was an interesting place for him, maybe in that second round or third round, but I don’t think Gabriel is a guy people should overlook. He’s a really talented thrower,” former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said.
“I really liked Gabriel. Gabriel is a guy for me, I remember talking to Field Yates maybe early in November, and just going he’s a sneaky guy that could get into the early second round,” Orlovsky said.
Gabriel and Tua have drawn comparisons in the past, both being left-handed throwers and Hawaii natives, but it wasn’t said much during the pre-draft process. After a complete evaluation, to still place Gabriel in that class of quarterback is a resounding endorsement. Tagovailoa has led the league in passing yards, completion percentage, and passer rating, all in separate seasons. His career passer rating is 97.9, his touchdown-to-interception ratio is over 2/1, and he boasts a career 68.1 completion percentage.
Tagovailoa is a bigger body at 6-1, 225 pounds, but Gabriel and Tagovailoa share similar characteristics. Should Gabriel get the opportunity to become a starter, he’ll have the chance to shine in the same vein as Tua does.
Timing, anticipation, accuracy, and toughness are where those two players make their bones. While most players from the island of Hawaii look up to former Oregon Heisman trophy winner Marcus Mariota, Tagovailoa and now Gabriel are leading the next generation of Polynesian quarterbacks.
Gabriel didn’t have overwhelming hype leading into his NFL career, but he earned respect from the right group of people. The Browns’ organization, former NFL quarterbacks, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning all sing Gabriel’s praises and give him a chance to become the guy for the Cleveland faithful.