Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Addresses Dillon Gabriel's Negative Media Approach
The Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft. In the third round, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected, followed by former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.
Not only did selecting two quarterbacks gain media attention but who the Browns drafted has been heavily discussed as well. Gabriel has stayed poised when speaking to the media despite questions revolving around entering a busy quarterback room, being undervalued due to his size, and competition surrounding Sanders, The former Ducks quarterback has been respectful and does not want to bring negativity to the team.
Sanders was asked in an interview with DJ Siddiqi of SportsCasting.com about what it is like working with Gabriel and the former Colorado quarterback had nothing but positive things to say.
“Everything’s been cool,” Sanders said. “He’s a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way. I’m just happy he’s positive, he’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool.”
Gabriel and Sanders will be joining veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson in Cleveland. Watson will likely miss the entire 2025 season with an achilles injury, but the other four quarterbacks will be competing for a starting role. The Browns started nine quarterbacks in the past two seasons, and the starter could change throughout the season.
With OTAs approaching for the Browns, Pickett and Gabriel are set to get the No. 1 and No. 2 reps, per ESPN Cleveland. Although Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that who gets more reps does not indicate anything regarding the depth chart, it could imply where things stand heading into practices.
In 2024 Gabriel helped lead the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season. He finished with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had a 72.9 completion percentage. Gabriel is a talented quarterback who had a strong Rookie Minicamp with the Browns, continuing to compete for a starting position.
Although it is easy to pit the two rookies against each other, similarly to how Sanders speaks about Gabriel, the former Oregon quarterback is excited about the competition and to work with Sanders.
“I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another, but also it’s not just us in the room. At least for right now, it is. But going into the year, Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco], and even Deshaun [Watson]. Just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another,” Gabriel said about Sanders during rookie minicamp in Berea.
Flacco has the most experience, being on the Browns in 2023, and is the expected starter, but things can change as time progresses. There is also the chance that one of the quarterbacks is traded based on the other teams’ needs.
Gabriel was a third-round draft pick, and a player the Browns were heavily interested in leading up to the NFL Draft. He will continue to work with the other quarterbacks and embrace the competition to improve his skills and work his way up the depth chart.